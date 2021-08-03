Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 9:44 AM

Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health

By
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) greets military personnel during the first-ever workshop of North Korean military commanders last week. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) greets military personnel during the first-ever workshop of North Korean military commanders last week. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A bandage that was applied to the back of Kim Jong Un's neck has prompted speculation about the leader's health.

Seoul's spy agency has dismissed rumors of illness, however.

Advertisement

South Korean lawmaker Rep. Ha Tae-kyung said Tuesday after a meeting of Seoul's parliamentary intelligence committee that South Korea's spy agency has said there are no signs of "abnormal health" after Kim attended the first-ever workshop of North Korean military commanders last week, MoneyToday reported.

Ha said Kim later appeared at other events with the bandage removed and that the spy agency noted there were "no scars" after the removal.

RELATED North Korea warns of torrential rain after weeks of drought

Kim's bandaged neck was first seen in photos published by North Korean state media on Friday. The images showed Kim conducting the military workshop, which took place from July 24 to last Tuesday.

Speculation rose in South Korea that Kim was suffering from a tumor on the back of his head, according to MoneyToday. Kim's biological grandfather had a baseball-sized growth on his neck weeks before he died in 1994.

Pictures of Kim Jong Un taken in 2015 also showed a similar swelling on his neck. Seoul's spy agency at the time said the rumor of Kim's health was "not a confirmed fact," the report said.

Advertisement
RELATED Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity

Kim's bandage was gone by the time he visited the Sino-Korean Friendship Tower Wednesday, when he paid tribute to fallen Chinese soldiers during the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported Tuesday that there were no scars visible on Kim's neck during the visit, but that a tiny black scar could be seen in the area in the latter days of the military workshop.

Experts have said Kim's health has significant implications for the two Koreas. Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, is believed to have died after cardiac arrest in 2011.

RELATED North Korea showed ICBM launch in brief video, report says

Latest Headlines

Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Vitaly Shishov, the activist leader of a Belarus nonprofit that helps people leave the country under the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko, was found dead in Ukraine on Tuesday.
Ebrahim Raisi takes office as Iran's president, vows to fight U.S. sanctions
World News // 2 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi takes office as Iran's president, vows to fight U.S. sanctions
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iran's next president, Ebrahim Raisi, was formally endorsed on Tuesday by Iranian religious leader Ali Khamenei and took office during a ceremony in Tehran.
Activist groups oppose parole for jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong
World News // 4 hours ago
Activist groups oppose parole for jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A group comprised of 1,056 activist and labor organizations issued a joint statement on Tuesday opposing parole or pardon for Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung who is serving a 30-month sentence.
Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner
World News // 20 hours ago
Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Electric jet startup Lilium announced Monday a $1 billion commercial deal and partnership with Brazilian airline Azul.
South Korean presidential candidate's feminism remarks generate controversy
World News // 20 hours ago
South Korean presidential candidate's feminism remarks generate controversy
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A South Korean presidential front-runner is under fire for comments about feminism after he suggested the movement is responsible for low birth rates.
Death toll in China's Henan Province at 302 after flash floods
World News // 21 hours ago
Death toll in China's Henan Province at 302 after flash floods
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- More than 300 people are dead and 50 others missing in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding in central China, according to authorities in Henan Province.
YouTube testing more affordable Premium Lite in European nations
World News // 21 hours ago
YouTube testing more affordable Premium Lite in European nations
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Google is testing a "lite" version of its YouTube Premium service in several European countries, the company said.
Firefighters among the dead in Turkey as crews battle major wildfires
World News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters among the dead in Turkey as crews battle major wildfires
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- More than 100 wildfires that have burned across Turkey have led to the deaths of several people -- including a couple of firefighters, officials said.
Britain allows in vaccinated U.S., EU travelers without restrictions
World News // 22 hours ago
Britain allows in vaccinated U.S., EU travelers without restrictions
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday again started allowing fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and European Union to cross its borders without restrictions or the need to quarantine.
North Korea warns of torrential rain after weeks of drought
World News // 22 hours ago
North Korea warns of torrential rain after weeks of drought
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea said the country must prepare for typhoons and potential flooding in August after weeks of record-high temperatures that may have damaged crops.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/