Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 2:09 PM

Activists in Japan hold rally against U.S.-South Korea exercises

By
Japanese protesters said Tuesday in Tokyo said they are opposed to joint U.S.-South Korea exercises scheduled for August. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA
Japanese protesters said Tuesday in Tokyo said they are opposed to joint U.S.-South Korea exercises scheduled for August. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Japanese activists held a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo to protest the upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint exercises, according to a South Korean press report.

Activists affiliated with a Japanese chapter of the Committee for the Joint Implementation of the June 15 Summit Declaration, an inter-Korean accord signed in 2000, and other groups, held a 30-minute demonstration about 650 feet from the U.S. compound, Yonhap reported Tuesday.

Advertisement

More than 30 protesters initially began the rally from a distance. After 15 minutes, the group attempted to march toward the embassy, holding a banner that read, "The United States should cease joint exercises and open a path for dialogue with North Korea," the report said.

When the demonstrators reached an area about 330 feet from the compound, police blocked their path. They also told the group to disperse.

RELATED South Korea arrests anti-weapons activists charged with obeying North Korean orders

The activists, including representatives of Japanese left-wing organization Japan-Korea People's Solidarity Network, chanted slogans, including "Suspend the U.S.-Korea joint exercises," and "Oppose the U.S.-Japan-Korea military alliance," according to Yonhap.

The group also claimed the United States was conducting a "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang and urged Washington to sign a peace treaty with North Korea.

Advertisement

Rallies in Japan targeting joint exercises the United States conducts in the region are relatively rare. The last rally condemning military drills took place in 2017 outside the embassy, the report said.

RELATED North Korea criticizes British fleet of warships ahead of port call in South

South Korean military authorities said Tuesday that Seoul and Washington have agreed to go ahead with Crisis Management Staff Training, which begins on Aug. 10 and ends Aug. 13. A joint Combined Command Post Training is to take place from Aug. 16 to 26, according to South Korean news service Newsis.

North Korea's KCNA published a warning from North Korean official Kim Yo Jong Sunday condemning the exercises.

"I view this as an undesirable prelude which seriously undermines the will of the top leaders of the North and the South wishing to see a step taken toward restoring mutual trust," Kim said.

RELATED Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health

The sister of Kim Jong Un said in March that the United States should "refrain from causing a stink" in reference to the exercises.

Latest Headlines

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro investigated over election fraud claims
World News // 40 minutes ago
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro investigated over election fraud claims
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Election officials in Brazil announced on Tuesday that they're investigating President Jair Bolsonaro for sowing doubt about the country's electoral process, which critics say is threatening to Brazilian democracy.
South Korea arrests anti-weapons activists charged with obeying North Korean orders
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea arrests anti-weapons activists charged with obeying North Korean orders
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean authorities have detained three people suspected of following orders from the North Korean government.
North Korea criticizes British fleet of warships ahead of port call in South
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea criticizes British fleet of warships ahead of port call in South
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea slammed a British decision to deploy the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier ahead of the carrier's port call in South Korea later this month.
Wuhan to test 11 million residents after Delta variant outbreak
World News // 3 hours ago
Wuhan to test 11 million residents after Delta variant outbreak
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Wuhan confirmed plans to test all 11 million residents after new cases of the Delta variant were reported in the central Chinese city.
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A bandage that was applied to the back of Kim Jong Un's neck has prompted speculation about the leader's health.
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Vitaly Shishov, the activist leader of a Belarus nonprofit that helps people leave the country under the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko, was found dead in Ukraine on Tuesday.
Ebrahim Raisi takes office as Iran's president, vows to fight U.S. sanctions
World News // 7 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi takes office as Iran's president, vows to fight U.S. sanctions
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iran's next president, Ebrahim Raisi, was formally endorsed on Tuesday by Iranian religious leader Ali Khamenei and took office during a ceremony in Tehran.
Activist groups oppose parole for jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong
World News // 9 hours ago
Activist groups oppose parole for jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A group comprised of 1,056 activist and labor organizations issued a joint statement on Tuesday opposing parole or pardon for Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung who is serving a 30-month sentence.
Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner
World News // 1 day ago
Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Electric jet startup Lilium announced Monday a $1 billion commercial deal and partnership with Brazilian airline Azul.
South Korean presidential candidate's feminism remarks generate controversy
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean presidential candidate's feminism remarks generate controversy
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A South Korean presidential front-runner is under fire for comments about feminism after he suggested the movement is responsible for low birth rates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Pentagon placed under temporary lockdown after shooting
Pentagon placed under temporary lockdown after shooting
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/