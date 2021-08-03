Trending
World News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 11:07 AM

Wuhan to test 11 million residents after Delta variant outbreak

By
The central Chinese city of Wuhan is reporting new cases of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus after an outbreak in Hunan Province. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
The central Chinese city of Wuhan is reporting new cases of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus after an outbreak in Hunan Province. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Wuhan confirmed plans to test all 11 million residents after new cases of the Delta variant were reported in the central Chinese city, the epicenter of the world's first COVID-19 outbreak in late 2019.

China's National Health Commission said Tuesday that the country confirmed 90 new domestic cases, including 61 locally transmitted infections. Wuhan is among the new epicenters of outbreaks.

Wuhan's cases are linked to a resident returning home on a train that included a group of travelers who had visited Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province. Last week, clusters of COVID-19 cases in China were linked to an indoor show in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.

Ying Yong, the Chinese Communist Party chief of Hubei Province, said Monday that the province "must firmly prevent the inflow of disease from the outside, and stop the spread of the disease within," People's Daily reported.

RELATED Death toll in China's Henan Province at 302 after flash floods

Wuhan's residents were forced into a 76-day lockdown last year during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Local authorities have begun to enforce restrictions on movement in areas considered "high-risk," according to Chinese state media.

In Shanghai, authorities reported the first COVID-19 case in six months. That patient is an employee of a cargo carrier at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, according to Japan's Fuji News Network.

Last week, an airport in the eastern city of Nanjing was linked to the latest wave of outbreaks. People who visited the Nanjing airport reportedly flew to other parts of the country, including Guangdong, Sichuan and Liaoning provinces and Zhangjiajie.

RELATED U.S. surpasses 35M COVID-19 cases; 70% of adults receive at least one vaccine dose

Nanjing's center for disease control recently claimed the airport outbreak began with the transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant from a "crew of Russian cleaners," China's Global Times reported.

Beijing has cut off travel into the capital in response to the latest wave of outbreaks, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Last week, the Chinese capital reported its first COVID-19 cases in nearly six months.

RELATED Britain allows in vaccinated U.S., EU travelers without restrictions

Latest Headlines

Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
World News // 2 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A bandage that was applied to the back of Kim Jong Un's neck has prompted speculation about the leader's health.
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Vitaly Shishov, the activist leader of a Belarus nonprofit that helps people leave the country under the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko, was found dead in Ukraine on Tuesday.
Ebrahim Raisi takes office as Iran's president, vows to fight U.S. sanctions
World News // 4 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi takes office as Iran's president, vows to fight U.S. sanctions
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iran's next president, Ebrahim Raisi, was formally endorsed on Tuesday by Iranian religious leader Ali Khamenei and took office during a ceremony in Tehran.
Activist groups oppose parole for jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong
World News // 6 hours ago
Activist groups oppose parole for jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A group comprised of 1,056 activist and labor organizations issued a joint statement on Tuesday opposing parole or pardon for Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung who is serving a 30-month sentence.
Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner
World News // 21 hours ago
Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Electric jet startup Lilium announced Monday a $1 billion commercial deal and partnership with Brazilian airline Azul.
South Korean presidential candidate's feminism remarks generate controversy
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korean presidential candidate's feminism remarks generate controversy
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A South Korean presidential front-runner is under fire for comments about feminism after he suggested the movement is responsible for low birth rates.
Death toll in China's Henan Province at 302 after flash floods
World News // 22 hours ago
Death toll in China's Henan Province at 302 after flash floods
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- More than 300 people are dead and 50 others missing in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding in central China, according to authorities in Henan Province.
YouTube testing more affordable Premium Lite in European nations
World News // 23 hours ago
YouTube testing more affordable Premium Lite in European nations
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Google is testing a "lite" version of its YouTube Premium service in several European countries, the company said.
Firefighters among the dead in Turkey as crews battle major wildfires
World News // 23 hours ago
Firefighters among the dead in Turkey as crews battle major wildfires
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- More than 100 wildfires that have burned across Turkey have led to the deaths of several people -- including a couple of firefighters, officials said.
Britain allows in vaccinated U.S., EU travelers without restrictions
World News // 1 day ago
Britain allows in vaccinated U.S., EU travelers without restrictions
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday again started allowing fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and European Union to cross its borders without restrictions or the need to quarantine.
