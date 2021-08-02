YouTube testing more affordable Premium Lite in European nations

YouTube Premium Lite costs about $6 less per month than the main premium subscription. File Photo by Twin Design/UPI

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Google is testing a "lite" version of its YouTube Premium service in several European countries, the company said.

YouTube is mainly a free, ad-supported video-sharing platform, but it does offer some premium subscriptions -- including YouTube TV, which carries live programming.

Now, the company is piloting a less-expensive version of ad-free service in several European nations -- Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

YouTube Premium Lite costs about $6 less per month than the main premium subscription, which was formerly known as YouTube Red.

The new service offers ad-free viewing on the main YouTube platform, but not for YouTube Music. It also does not include other full premium features like offline downloads and background playback.

YouTube said the lighter version is presently in an experimental phase and the company expects additional plans to be available in the near future.