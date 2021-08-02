Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 11:41 AM

North Korea warns of torrential rain after weeks of drought

By
North Korean authorities said the country must prepare for heavy rains if it is to meet its agricultural targets. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
North Korean authorities said the country must prepare for heavy rains if it is to meet its agricultural targets. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea said the country must prepare for typhoons and potential flooding in August after weeks of record-high temperatures that may have damaged crops.

North Korean meteorologist Ri Song Min said in an interview with Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun that heavy rain is expected in the weeks ahead in some parts of the country.

Advertisement

Jong In Nam, director of Pyongyang's Ministry of Agriculture, said in the same article that the rice harvest "could suffer setbacks" due to potential flood damage.

The country's response to the next natural disaster will determine whether its Five-Year Plan will succeed, Jong said, according to state media.

RELATED Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity

Climate change has been blamed for the rise in natural disasters in North Korea. Last year, floods destroyed hundreds of North Korean single-story homes. Korea Central Television at the time also showed miles of submerged farmland after weeks of torrential rain.

"We must once again etch into our bones that agriculture is created by people, not by the heavens," Jong said.

Jong also said the country must "strengthen scientific farming methods" so that the nation "can respond promptly to any catastrophic weather conditions."

Advertisement
RELATED North Korea showed ICBM launch in brief video, report says

Extreme weather previously has been linked to North Korea's dwindling food supply. Last week, state media said daytime temperatures exceeded 97.7 degrees Fahrenheit, "impeding the growth of rice" and "drying out corn leaves."

Hot dry weather was the primary concern as recently as Sunday, when KCNA reported officials had called on the population to "prevent the drought damage to crops."

North Korea was doubly hit in 2020. After mid-summer floods destroyed farmland, Typhoon Bavi brought more torrential rain in late August, causing widespread flooding.

RELATED North Korea's economy contracts most in 23 years, bank figures show

Last year, top North Korean officials, including Ri Pyong Chol, visited areas hit by Bavi. Kim Jong Un also visited South Hwanghae Province in August 2020.

Latest Headlines

YouTube testing more affordable Premium Lite in European nations
World News // 28 minutes ago
YouTube testing more affordable Premium Lite in European nations
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Google is testing a "lite" version of its YouTube Premium service in several European countries, the company said.
Firefighters among the dead in Turkey as crews battle major wildfires
World News // 47 minutes ago
Firefighters among the dead in Turkey as crews battle major wildfires
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- More than 100 wildfires that have burned across Turkey have led to the deaths of several people -- including a couple of firefighters, officials said.
Britain allows in vaccinated U.S., EU travelers without restrictions
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain allows in vaccinated U.S., EU travelers without restrictions
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday again started allowing fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and European Union to cross its borders without restrictions or the need to quarantine.
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
World News // 2 hours ago
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean authorities handed over to the Chinese coast guard a Chinese fishing vessel suspected of operating illegally in North Korean waters.
Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya seeks asylum at Tokyo Olympics
World News // 4 hours ago
Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya seeks asylum at Tokyo Olympics
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland on Monday after she says team officials tried to force her to return to her home country against her will.
North Korea showed ICBM launch in brief video, report says
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea showed ICBM launch in brief video, report says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea released video footage of an intercontinental ballistic missile launch but the image may have been manipulated.
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani blames U.S. pullout for Taliban resurgence
World News // 5 hours ago
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani blames U.S. pullout for Taliban resurgence
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- During a speech to lawmakers on Monday, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani called out the United States for abandoning his country as Taliban fighters step up efforts to take control of some areas.
Shortages increase suffering of Lebanon's exhausted population
World News // 9 hours ago
Shortages increase suffering of Lebanon's exhausted population
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A "typical" day in Lebanon now starts with finding an open gas station, hunting for medications or baby milk, struggling with power cuts and praying against getting sick -- or simply to survive the day.
Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
World News // 22 hours ago
Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Halfway through the Summer Olympics in Japan, coronavirus cases are surging in the nation during a state of emergency though the outbreak is nowhere near as severe as other places in the world.
Taliban threatening capture of Afghanistan provincial capital
World News // 20 hours ago
Taliban threatening capture of Afghanistan provincial capital
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Taliban made advances on the key provincial capital of Lashkar Gah on Sunday, escalating its push to claim major cities in the midst of U.S. withdrawal from the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/