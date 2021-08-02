Trending
Aug. 2, 2021 / 11:55 AM

Britain allows in vaccinated U.S., EU travelers without restrictions

Previously, travelers from the EU and United States were required to quarantine for 10 days on arrival. &nbsp;File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday again started allowing fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and European Union to cross its borders without restrictions or the need to quarantine.

British officials said last week that lifting the restriction is a move to boost the country's ailing travel industry, which has sagged since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, travelers from the EU and United States were required to quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Monday's change opens England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to travel without restrictions.

"Passengers who are fully vaccinated in the EU with vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency or in the U.S. with vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration ... will be able to travel to England without having to quarantine or take a Day 8 test on arrival," the British Transport Ministry said in a statement.

British transportation minister Grant Shapps said the move will allow family and friends from outside Britain to finally reunite.

"We've taken great strides on our journey to reopen international travel and today is another important step forward," Shapps said in a statement.

"Whether you are a family reuniting for the first time since the start of the pandemic or a business benefiting from increased trade -- this is the progress we can all enjoy."

British travelers are still subject to restrictions in the United States, where the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant has led to significant surges in cases in some states.

The White House said last week it will hold tight to the restrictions for foreigners for as long as is deemed necessary.

