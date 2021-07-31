Death toll from Turkey wildfires rises to 6

A helicopter carries water to put out a wildfire burning at a rural area of Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey, on Saturday. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- The death toll in Turkey from dozens of wildfires in the southern Antalya province rose to six, local officials announced Saturday.

Unnamed sources told Turkey's Anadolu Agency that authorities found the bodies of two people Saturday. Sources confirmed the deaths to Hurriyet Daily News and said at least two were injured in the province's Manavgat district and hospitalized.

Nearly 100 forest fires have broken out in the country since Wednesday, affecting the provinces of Antalya, Mersin, Adana, Muğla and Osmaniye. Aerial and ground operations were underway to bring the wildfires under control, authorities said.

Weather reports showed high winds in the region.

"Weather conditions make it difficult to take the fire under control," Volkan Hulur, the governor of Akseki district, told Hurriyet Daily News.