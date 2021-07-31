Boris Johnson's wife expecting baby later this year after earlier miscarriage

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, are expecting their second child in December. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, is pregnant with the couple's second child after having a miscarriage earlier this year, she announced Saturday.

Carrie announced the pregnancy and an earlier miscarriage on her private Instagram account in a post obtained by CNN.

"Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas," she wrote.

The term rainbow baby refers to a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death.

"At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves."

The couple, who got married in May, already have one son. Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April 2020.

Their son's middle name, Nicholas, was a tribute to Dr. Nick Price and Dr. Nick Hart, who treated the prime minister while he was ill with COVID-19. The first name Wilfred, was the name of the prime minister's paternal grandfather, and the first middle name, Lawrie, was after Carrie's grandfather.

"Congratulations to Carrie and Boris Johnson on the happy news that they're expecting another child," Labor Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted Saturday. "I'm very sorry to hear of Carrie's earlier miscarriage. I'm sure that her speaking out will be of comfort to others. Every best wish to them both."