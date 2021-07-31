Advertisement
World News
July 31, 2021 / 2:55 PM

Boris Johnson's wife expecting baby later this year after earlier miscarriage

By
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, are expecting their second child in December. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, are expecting their second child in December. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, is pregnant with the couple's second child after having a miscarriage earlier this year, she announced Saturday.

Carrie announced the pregnancy and an earlier miscarriage on her private Instagram account in a post obtained by CNN.

Advertisement

"Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas," she wrote.

The term rainbow baby refers to a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death.

"At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves."

The couple, who got married in May, already have one son. Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April 2020.

Their son's middle name, Nicholas, was a tribute to Dr. Nick Price and Dr. Nick Hart, who treated the prime minister while he was ill with COVID-19. The first name Wilfred, was the name of the prime minister's paternal grandfather, and the first middle name, Lawrie, was after Carrie's grandfather.

"Congratulations to Carrie and Boris Johnson on the happy news that they're expecting another child," Labor Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted Saturday. "I'm very sorry to hear of Carrie's earlier miscarriage. I'm sure that her speaking out will be of comfort to others. Every best wish to them both."



Advertisement

Read More

'Married at First Sight's Jessica, Austin expecting first child Emmy Rossum promotes vaccine while sharing first photo of baby girl 'Bachelor' alum Raven Gates pregnant with first child

Latest Headlines

South African rhino poaching increased 50% this year, still lower than before pandemic
World News // 3 hours ago
South African rhino poaching increased 50% this year, still lower than before pandemic
July 31 (UPI) -- The was a 50% increase in the number of rhinoceroses killed in the first six months of 2021 in South Africa compared to the same period last year.
Death toll from Turkey wildfires rises to 6
World News // 5 hours ago
Death toll from Turkey wildfires rises to 6
July 31 (UPI) -- The death toll in Turkey from dozens of wildfires in the southern Antalya province rose to six, local officials announced Saturday.
EU fines Amazon close to $900M for breaching data protection laws
World News // 1 day ago
EU fines Amazon close to $900M for breaching data protection laws
July 30 (UPI) -- The European Union has fined retail giant Amazon close to $900 million for, according to investigators, running afoul of the alliance's data protection laws.
North Korea's economy contracts most in 23 years, bank figures show
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea's economy contracts most in 23 years, bank figures show
July 30 (UPI) -- North Korea's economy shrank 4.5% in 2020, registering the greatest contraction in 23 years, according to South Korea's central bank.
2 dead after British-operated oil tanker attacked in Arabian Sea
World News // 1 day ago
2 dead after British-operated oil tanker attacked in Arabian Sea
July 30 (UPI) -- An oil tanker came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea and led to the deaths of two European crew members, officials said Friday.
Moon Jae-in's approval rating holds steady after inter-Korea hotline restored
World News // 1 day ago
Moon Jae-in's approval rating holds steady after inter-Korea hotline restored
July 30 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in's overall approval rating remained at 40% this week after the restoration of an inter-Korean communication hotline that was severed last year.
Philippines restores U.S. security pact after meeting with Pentagon chief
World News // 1 day ago
Philippines restores U.S. security pact after meeting with Pentagon chief
July 30 (UPI) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to fully restore a key military pact with the United States more than a year after he threatened to end the U.S. security agreement.
Hong Kong sentences first person convicted under contested security law
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong sentences first person convicted under contested security law
July 30 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison on Friday in the government's first prosecution under a controversial national security law imposed last year that coincided with mass pro-democracy protests.
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo, covers 4 new areas
World News // 1 day ago
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo, covers 4 new areas
July 30 (UPI) -- The Japanese government on Friday extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and made the declaration for four additional prefectures due to spiking COVID-19 cases, aided by he Delta variant.
Xi Jinping thanks Kim Jong Un for flood condolence message
World News // 1 day ago
Xi Jinping thanks Kim Jong Un for flood condolence message
July 30 (UPI) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping responded to a letter from Kim Jong Un.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
Trump asked Justice Dept. to declare 2020 election 'corrupt,' threatened jobs
Trump asked Justice Dept. to declare 2020 election 'corrupt,' threatened jobs
Justice Department says IRS must release Trump tax returns to committee
Justice Department says IRS must release Trump tax returns to committee
Biden administration sanctions Cuban national police, leaders
Biden administration sanctions Cuban national police, leaders
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/