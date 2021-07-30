Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 30, 2021 / 10:23 AM

Philippines restores U.S. security pact after meeting with Pentagon chief

By
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (2-L) said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to restore the Visiting Forces Agreement during a meeting with officials in Manila on Friday. Photo by Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (2-L) said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to restore the Visiting Forces Agreement during a meeting with officials in Manila on Friday. Photo by Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE

July 30 (UPI) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to fully restore a key military pact with the United States more than a year after he threatened to end the U.S. security agreement.

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Friday in a joint press briefing with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Manila that Duterte has reversed his decision to cancel the Visiting Forces Agreement, the Philippine Star reported.

Advertisement

"Our countries face a range of challenges, from the climate crisis to the pandemic," Lorenzana said, according to Al Jazeera. "A fully restored VFA will help us achieve [goals] together."

Austin credited the Philippine leader for his decision to "fully restore" the agreement, according to the Star.

RELATED Hong Kong sentences first person convicted under contested security law

The 1999 security pact allows thousands of U.S. troops to rotate in and out of the Philippines for military exercises and exempts them from passport and visa regulations.

The agreement could be of strategic importance for both countries as China increasingly asserts itself in the South China Sea. Earlier this year, Chinese militia vessels stayed anchored in the Philippine exclusive economic zone, drawing condemnations from Manila.

Advertisement

Austin said Friday that the restoration of the agreement would allow both sides to "plan further in advance."

RELATED Xi Jinping thanks Kim Jong Un for flood condolence message

"With that long-range planning, we can actually do more comprehensive exercises," Austin said.

Duterte's office said the president made his decision "based on upholding the Philippines' strategic core interests."

"The Philippines will, however, continue to engage other countries for partnerships that work, based on our core national interests," Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said Friday.

RELATED First evacuation flight carrying 200 Afghan aides, refugees arrives in U.S.

Duterte threatened to end the pact in February 2020 after the United States denied a visa to Duterte's political ally, Philippine Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, the former chief of the National Police, for his role in killing thousands of people amid a war on drugs.

Latest Headlines

Hong Kong sentences first person convicted under contested security law
World News // 1 hour ago
Hong Kong sentences first person convicted under contested security law
July 30 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison on Friday in the government's first prosecution under a controversial national security law imposed last year that coincided with mass pro-democracy protests.
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo, covers 4 new areas
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo, covers 4 new areas
July 30 (UPI) -- The Japanese government on Friday extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and made the declaration for four additional prefectures due to spiking COVID-19 cases, aided by he Delta variant.
Xi Jinping thanks Kim Jong Un for flood condolence message
World News // 2 hours ago
Xi Jinping thanks Kim Jong Un for flood condolence message
July 30 (UPI) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping responded to a letter from Kim Jong Un.
At least three dead as more than 50 forest fires erupt in Turkey
World News // 15 hours ago
At least three dead as more than 50 forest fires erupt in Turkey
July 29 (UPI) -- At least three people died and more than 60 were hospitalized after a rash of forest fires erupted in Turkey, officials said Thursday.
Israel to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster to 60 and over as Delta spreads
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster to 60 and over as Delta spreads
July 29 (UPI) -- Israel will give people age 60 and over a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster as the Delta variant spreads.
Study rates New Zealand best place to survive global collapse
World News // 20 hours ago
Study rates New Zealand best place to survive global collapse
July 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand is best suited to survive a global societal collapse, a new study showed.
South Korean presidential candidate confirms intention to join main opposition
World News // 20 hours ago
South Korean presidential candidate confirms intention to join main opposition
July 29 (UPI) -- A South Korean presidential front-runner suggested for the first time he plans to bring his campaign to the main opposition People Power Party.
South Korea's lawmakers speak out against 'harmful' comments about woman athlete
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korea's lawmakers speak out against 'harmful' comments about woman athlete
July 29 (UPI) -- South Korean politicians are condemning comments about an Olympian as hurtful and misogynistic after archer An San's hairstyle became the source of controversy.
Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
World News // 23 hours ago
Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- The trade union of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said its members have accepted a pay deal and will not go on strike.
Chinese billionaire gets prison for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese billionaire gets prison for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'
July 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced an outspoken billionaire businessman to nearly 20 years in prison for "provoking" trouble and conspiring to oppose state institutions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/