July 30, 2021 / 11:49 AM

2 dead after British-operated oil tanker attacked in Arabian Sea

A U.S. military helicopter and an Iranian fishing vessel are seen in the Arabian Sea. An oil tanker belonging to a London-based company was attacked in the sea on Thursday, officials said. File Photo by U.S. Navy/UPI
July 30 (UPI) -- An oil tanker came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea and led to the deaths of two European crew members, officials said Friday.

London-based Zodiac Maritime, which operates the Liberia-flagged vessel, said that the attack on the tanker Mercer Street killed a Romanian and a Briton.

Authorities are looking into reports that the attack was carried out by a drone.

"Our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of everyone on board and all those affected by the situation," the company said in a statement.

"Details of the incident are still being established and an investigation into the incident is currently underway."

Zodiac also said the tanker was able to sail away in the sea with a U.S. Navy escort.

Zodiac Maritime, which is owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, said the Mercer Street tanker was attacked by pirates as it sailed from a port in Tanzania to the United Arab Emirates. It was carrying no cargo.

The British Maritime Trade Operations listed the incident, however, as "non-piracy" and cautioned other ships in the area to be alert.

"Mariners are advised to exercise extreme caution when transiting this area," the agency said in a statement.

