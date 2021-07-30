Xi Jinping thanks Kim Jong Un for flood condolence message

July 30 (UPI) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping responded to a letter from Kim Jong Un expressing condolences for the catastrophic floods in Henan Province, North Korea's state media said.

Pyongyang's state-controlled news agency KCNA said Friday that Xi stressed the friendship between the two countries that shared the common value of "socialism" and that Xi sent his "sincere greetings" to Kim.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Comrade General Secretary for sending me a special consolation letter regarding the heavy rains in some areas, including in China's Henan Province," Xi said, according to KCNA.

Xi also said both countries were led by communist parties and that the two sides will "implement the important common understanding achieved by both sides to safeguard, consolidate and develop China-North Korea relations."

The two governments will "contribute to the fulfillment of the cause of socialism in both countries, provide happiness to the people of both countries and actively contribute to achieving regional peace, stability and prosperity," the Chinese leader said.

Kim said last week in a statement to Xi that he fully supports the recovery efforts in Henan, South Korean news service Newsis reported. The death toll jumped to 99 this week and economic losses are estimated to be about $14 billion in the central Chinese province, according to Chinese state tabloid Global Times.





North Korean state media on Thursday reported Kim paid his respects to fallen Chinese soldiers at the Sino-Korean Friendship Tower.

"The noble soul and exploits of the Chinese people who aided the sacred historic struggle of the Korean people at the cost of their blood when [North Korea] was undergoing the harshest and most difficult trials will remain immortal," Kim said, according to KCNA.

"The [North Korea]-China friendship forged as kindred ties will be firmly carried forward generation after generation on the road for the common cause."