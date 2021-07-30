Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 30, 2021 / 9:56 AM

Hong Kong sentences first person convicted under contested security law

By
Kyle Barnett
A billboard is seen in Hong Kong on July 15, 2020, not long after a new national security law was enacted that critics say is designed to quell pro-democracy movements. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE
A billboard is seen in Hong Kong on July 15, 2020, not long after a new national security law was enacted that critics say is designed to quell pro-democracy movements. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

July 30 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison on Friday in the government's first prosecution under a controversial national security law imposed last year that coincided with mass pro-democracy protests.

The court sentenced Tong Ying-kit, 24, to nine years. He was convicted on charges of terrorism and inciting secession for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during a demonstration a year ago.

Advertisement

He's the first person to be sentenced under the national security law. Defense attorney Clive Grossman said he will appeal Tong's sentence.

One of the court justices suggested that Tong would have received a lighter sentence if he'd admitted to his crimes.

RELATED Secretary of Defense Austin commits to Indo-Pacific partnerships

Hong Kong, a former British colony, is a semi-autonomous territory that's governed by China. Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping imposed the national security law following many months of mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Another activist who is being prosecuted under the law, Tam Tak-chi, went on trial this week but the proceeding has adjourned until October.

A total of 117 activists were rounded up under the law when it was first enacted. China is now making its way through those cases.

Advertisement
RELATED China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.

Opponents have argued that the national security law threatens the autonomy of all Hong Kong citizens by allowing for their extradition to mainland China courts.

Amnesty International has condemned the law, calling it "the greatest threat" to human rights in Hong Kong in recent history.

RELATED State Dept. sending 2nd-highest ranking official to China for 'candid' talks

Latest Headlines

Japan extends COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo, covers 4 new areas
World News // 35 minutes ago
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo, covers 4 new areas
July 30 (UPI) -- The Japanese government on Friday extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and made the declaration for four additional prefectures due to spiking COVID-19 cases, aided by he Delta variant.
Xi Jinping thanks Kim Jong Un for flood condolence message
World News // 47 minutes ago
Xi Jinping thanks Kim Jong Un for flood condolence message
July 30 (UPI) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping responded to a letter from Kim Jong Un.
At least three dead as more than 50 forest fires erupt in Turkey
World News // 13 hours ago
At least three dead as more than 50 forest fires erupt in Turkey
July 29 (UPI) -- At least three people died and more than 60 were hospitalized after a rash of forest fires erupted in Turkey, officials said Thursday.
Israel to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster to 60 and over as Delta spreads
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster to 60 and over as Delta spreads
July 29 (UPI) -- Israel will give people age 60 and over a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster as the Delta variant spreads.
Study rates New Zealand best place to survive global collapse
World News // 18 hours ago
Study rates New Zealand best place to survive global collapse
July 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand is best suited to survive a global societal collapse, a new study showed.
South Korean presidential candidate confirms intention to join main opposition
World News // 18 hours ago
South Korean presidential candidate confirms intention to join main opposition
July 29 (UPI) -- A South Korean presidential front-runner suggested for the first time he plans to bring his campaign to the main opposition People Power Party.
South Korea's lawmakers speak out against 'harmful' comments about woman athlete
World News // 20 hours ago
South Korea's lawmakers speak out against 'harmful' comments about woman athlete
July 29 (UPI) -- South Korean politicians are condemning comments about an Olympian as hurtful and misogynistic after archer An San's hairstyle became the source of controversy.
Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
World News // 22 hours ago
Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- The trade union of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said its members have accepted a pay deal and will not go on strike.
Chinese billionaire gets prison for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'
World News // 22 hours ago
Chinese billionaire gets prison for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'
July 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced an outspoken billionaire businessman to nearly 20 years in prison for "provoking" trouble and conspiring to oppose state institutions.
U.N.: Inter-Korea family reunions must be prioritized
World News // 23 hours ago
U.N.: Inter-Korea family reunions must be prioritized
July 29 (UPI) -- The United Nations' special rapporteur for North Korean human rights said inter-Korean reunions of separated families must take top priority if diplomacy resumes between the two Koreas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/