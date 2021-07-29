Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 29, 2021 / 1:41 PM

South Korea's lawmakers speak out against 'harmful' comments about woman athlete

By
Politicians in South Korea are defending Korean Olympian and archer An San (R) after anonymous comments attacked her for her style of hair. File Photo by Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE
Politicians in South Korea are defending Korean Olympian and archer An San (R) after anonymous comments attacked her for her style of hair. File Photo by Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- South Korean politicians are condemning comments about a Korean Olympian as hurtful and misogynistic after archer An San's hairstyle became the source of controversy online.

Lawmaker Park Sang-hyuk of the ruling Democratic Party expressed "deep regret" about remarks that were posted on local social media platforms about An, the 20-year-old athlete who took two gold medals for the South Korean team at the Tokyo Olympics last weekend, News 1 reported Thursday.

Advertisement

Online commenters "inflicted indescribable wounds on an Olympic athlete who brought us national pride," Park said on Facebook, according to the report.

The controversy began after an online post suggested that "women who attend women's universities [and] have short [hair] cuts are 90% likely to be feminist," according to JoongAng Daily Thursday.

RELATED Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike

An's haircut is a sign the athlete is a feminist because she also attends an all women's college, Gwangju Women's University, the commenter said.

"That's why I don't support her," the anonymous posting read.

Feminism in South Korea has come to be equated with radicalism and misandry. Gender-based discrimination in the country is banned under its constitution,

RELATED South Korea's carbon emissions rising faster than North's, researchers say

But feminist activists in South Korea have captured public attention with their protests against high beauty standards and rallies against voyeurism made possible by tiny, hidden cameras in places like public restrooms. Spycams are now illegal.

Advertisement

Activist demands for gender equality are coming into conflict with traditional notions of gender norms that include expectations about physical appearance.

Ryu Hyeong-rim, an activist with Womenlink, said that in Korea "long hair is a visual symbol of a woman's conventional femininity."

RELATED Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics

As gender tensions simmer in the country, An was "perceived by some as 'violating' society's idea of what a woman should look like," Ryu said, according to the JoongAng.

South Korean women lawmakers are also showing their support for An after the incident online. Lawmaker Ryu Ho-jeong of the progressive Justice Party said that a woman's dress or hairstyle should not become the topic of debate. Ryu also uploaded a past photograph of herself with a cropped haircut.

"Whether it's a long, short, dyed or shaved, a woman can choose whatever style of hairstyle she wants, if she is a feminist," Ryu said, according to News 1.

Latest Headlines

Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
World News // 2 hours ago
Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- The trade union of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said its members have accepted a pay deal and will not go on strike.
Chinese billionaire gets prison for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'
World News // 2 hours ago
Chinese billionaire gets prison for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'
July 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced an outspoken billionaire businessman to nearly 20 years in prison for "provoking" trouble and conspiring to oppose state institutions.
U.N.: Inter-Korea family reunions must be prioritized
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N.: Inter-Korea family reunions must be prioritized
July 29 (UPI) -- The United Nations' special rapporteur for North Korean human rights said inter-Korean reunions of separated families must take top priority if diplomacy resumes between the two Koreas.
China grapples with Delta variant outbreaks after show draws tourists
World News // 4 hours ago
China grapples with Delta variant outbreaks after show draws tourists
July 29 (UPI) -- Clusters of COVID-19 cases have emerged in several cities in China after months of no official reports of outbreaks.
Senior North Korea military official reappears after absence, rebuke
World News // 5 hours ago
Senior North Korea military official reappears after absence, rebuke
July 29 (UPI) -- A North Korean official who may have been upbraided by Kim Jong Un in June for poor COVID-19 planning was shown at the North Korean leader's side.
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
World News // 22 hours ago
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
July 28 (UPI) -- Fully vaccinated travelers from the European Union and United States will no longer have to quarantine upon entering Britain beginning next month, the British government announced Wednesday.
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
World News // 23 hours ago
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
July 28 (UPI) -- Close to 1,000 North Koreans remain in Russia, and Russian authorities say COVID-19 is the reason they have been unable to return home.
South Korea's carbon emissions rising faster than North's, researchers say
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korea's carbon emissions rising faster than North's, researchers say
July 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's carbon emissions are rising faster than the North's and fossil fuels are to blame, the South's scientists say.
North Korea marked Korean War armistice with greater fanfare, report says
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea marked Korean War armistice with greater fanfare, report says
July 28 (UPI) -- North Korea observed "Victory Day" on a grander scale than last year, and Kim Jong Un focused on domestic affairs on the 68th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, according to a South Korean press report.
U.S. Secretary of State meets with Dalai Lama representative in India
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Secretary of State meets with Dalai Lama representative in India
July 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the representative of the Dalai Lama in New Delhi during his first official visit to India on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/