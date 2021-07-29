Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 29, 2021 / 3:20 PM

Study rates New Zealand best place to survive global collapse

By
A cascading waterfall is shown on the Purakaunui River in the South Island of New Zealand. File Photo by Dmitry Naumov/Shutterstock
A cascading waterfall is shown on the Purakaunui River in the South Island of New Zealand. File Photo by Dmitry Naumov/Shutterstock

July 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand is best suited to survive a global societal collapse, a new study showed.

The study, published recently in the journal Sustainability, found that increases in population, energy use and interconnectedness have resulted in effects ranging from climate change to increased risk of pandemics, ecological destruction and systemic instabilities.

Advertisement

Researchers came up with a shortlist of nations that had the most "favorable starting conditions," which include inherent conditions rather than deliberate actions, to survive a global societal collapse. The list included New Zealand, Iceland, Britain, Australia and Ireland.

Common features were island areas that "have a relatively low degree of temperature and precipitation variability currently," according to the study.

RELATED To prepare for future climate change, scientists turn to past 'tipping points'

"These locations would therefore also have the greatest likelihood of relatively stable conditions being buffered and persisting in response to climate change scenarios for the 21st century," the study said.

New Zealand was identified as "having the greatest potential" to survive the collapse, based on individual assessment of its local-scale primary energy and agricultural characteristics, according to the study. In particular, researchers noted that New Zealand had low population density and abundant renewable energy, geothermal and hydroelectric resources.

Advertisement

"We weren't surprised New Zealand was on our list," study author Aled Jones, a professor at the Global Sustainability Institute at Anglia Ruskin University in Britain told The Guardian. "We chose that you had to be able to protect borders and places had to be temperate. So with hindsight, it's quite obvious that large islands with complex societies on them already" made up the list.

RELATED Climate scientists tally 'mortality cost of carbon'

"We were quite surprised the U.K. came out strongly," Jones added. "It is densely populated, has traditionally outsourced manufacturing, hasn't been the quickest to develop renewable technology and only produces 50% of its own food at the moment. But is has the potential to withstand shocks."

The Guardian previously reported that billionaires were buying property in New Zealand to prepare for an apocalypse.

RELATED Wastewater disposal method may limit earthquakes caused by fracking

Latest Headlines

Britain funds development of Tempest future combat air system
World News // 13 minutes ago
Britain funds development of Tempest future combat air system
July 29 (UPI) -- Britain's Ministry of Defense has signed off on a $349 million contract to design and develop the Tempest, Britain's Future Combat Air System.
South Korean presidential candidate confirms intention to join main opposition
World News // 32 minutes ago
South Korean presidential candidate confirms intention to join main opposition
July 29 (UPI) -- A South Korean presidential front-runner suggested for the first time he plans to bring his campaign to the main opposition People Power Party.
South Korea's lawmakers speak out against 'harmful' comments about woman athlete
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea's lawmakers speak out against 'harmful' comments about woman athlete
July 29 (UPI) -- South Korean politicians are condemning comments about an Olympian as hurtful and misogynistic after archer An San's hairstyle became the source of controversy.
Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
World News // 3 hours ago
Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- The trade union of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said its members have accepted a pay deal and will not go on strike.
Chinese billionaire gets prison for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese billionaire gets prison for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'
July 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced an outspoken billionaire businessman to nearly 20 years in prison for "provoking" trouble and conspiring to oppose state institutions.
U.N.: Inter-Korea family reunions must be prioritized
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N.: Inter-Korea family reunions must be prioritized
July 29 (UPI) -- The United Nations' special rapporteur for North Korean human rights said inter-Korean reunions of separated families must take top priority if diplomacy resumes between the two Koreas.
China grapples with Delta variant outbreaks after show draws tourists
World News // 6 hours ago
China grapples with Delta variant outbreaks after show draws tourists
July 29 (UPI) -- Clusters of COVID-19 cases have emerged in several cities in China after months of no official reports of outbreaks.
Senior North Korea military official reappears after absence, rebuke
World News // 6 hours ago
Senior North Korea military official reappears after absence, rebuke
July 29 (UPI) -- A North Korean official who may have been upbraided by Kim Jong Un in June for poor COVID-19 planning was shown at the North Korean leader's side.
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
World News // 23 hours ago
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
July 28 (UPI) -- Fully vaccinated travelers from the European Union and United States will no longer have to quarantine upon entering Britain beginning next month, the British government announced Wednesday.
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
World News // 1 day ago
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
July 28 (UPI) -- Close to 1,000 North Koreans remain in Russia, and Russian authorities say COVID-19 is the reason they have been unable to return home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
White House unveils strategy to manage immigration, control 'root causes'
White House unveils strategy to manage immigration, control 'root causes'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/