July 29, 2021 / 11:14 AM

Chinese billionaire gets prison for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'

By
Kyle Barnett
Sun's sentencing on Thursday is one of many high-profile cases the Chinese government has pursued against outspoken entrepreneurs in recent years. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced an outspoken billionaire businessman to nearly 20 years in prison for "provoking" trouble and conspiring to oppose state institutions.

The businessman, Sun Dawu, was given an 18-year prison term for "gathering a crowd to storm state institutions, obstructing public service, picking quarrels and provoking troubles, disrupting production and operation, conducting coercive trade, illegal mining, illegal occupation of agricultural land, illegal absorption of public deposits."

Sun's company, Hebei Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group, owns poultry operations in China and employs close to 10,000 people.

Sun has been outspoken and critical of the Chinese government on multiple issues, including the 2019 African swine flu outbreak.

The 67-year-old former pig farmer was arrested in March after a dispute between a state-owned farm and his company.

At trial, Sun said he was an outstanding member of the Communist party but admitted to making some missteps, including unspecified Internet posts.

"The way they're investigating me now is making those close to us suffer and those who hate us rejoice," Dawu said, according to the The Guardian. "I wish to take the charges upon myself, even if they're severe, in exchange for the release of others. We are people who have made contributions to society."

"If this were wartime, I would have been sacrificed a long time ago," Sun said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

In all, 19 defendants were sentenced to between 1 and 12 years.

Sun's sentencing is one of many high-profile cases the Chinese government has pursued against outspoken entrepreneurs in recent years, including Alibaba chief Jack Ma and real estate mogul Ren Zhiqiang.

Latest Headlines

Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
World News // 49 minutes ago
Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- The trade union of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said its members have accepted a pay deal and will not go on strike.
U.N.: Inter-Korea family reunions must be prioritized
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N.: Inter-Korea family reunions must be prioritized
July 29 (UPI) -- The United Nations' special rapporteur for North Korean human rights said inter-Korean reunions of separated families must take top priority if diplomacy resumes between the two Koreas.
China grapples with Delta variant outbreaks after show draws tourists
World News // 3 hours ago
China grapples with Delta variant outbreaks after show draws tourists
July 29 (UPI) -- Clusters of COVID-19 cases have emerged in several cities in China after months of no official reports of outbreaks.
Senior North Korea military official reappears after absence, rebuke
World News // 3 hours ago
Senior North Korea military official reappears after absence, rebuke
July 29 (UPI) -- A North Korean official who may have been upbraided by Kim Jong Un in June for poor COVID-19 planning was shown at the North Korean leader's side.
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
July 28 (UPI) -- Fully vaccinated travelers from the European Union and United States will no longer have to quarantine upon entering Britain beginning next month, the British government announced Wednesday.
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
World News // 21 hours ago
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
July 28 (UPI) -- Close to 1,000 North Koreans remain in Russia, and Russian authorities say COVID-19 is the reason they have been unable to return home.
South Korea's carbon emissions rising faster than North's, researchers say
World News // 22 hours ago
South Korea's carbon emissions rising faster than North's, researchers say
July 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's carbon emissions are rising faster than the North's and fossil fuels are to blame, the South's scientists say.
North Korea marked Korean War armistice with greater fanfare, report says
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea marked Korean War armistice with greater fanfare, report says
July 28 (UPI) -- North Korea observed "Victory Day" on a grander scale than last year, and Kim Jong Un focused on domestic affairs on the 68th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, according to a South Korean press report.
U.S. Secretary of State meets with Dalai Lama representative in India
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Secretary of State meets with Dalai Lama representative in India
July 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the representative of the Dalai Lama in New Delhi during his first official visit to India on Wednesday.
U.S., Russian officials meet in Geneva to discuss nuclear stability
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Russian officials meet in Geneva to discuss nuclear stability
July 28 (UPI) -- Senior government officials from the United States and Russia met in Switzerland on Wednesday to discuss strategic nuclear stability, a little more than a month after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin met there.
