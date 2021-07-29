Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 29, 2021 / 3:29 PM

Britain funds development of Tempest future combat air system

By
Zarrin Ahmed
Britain’s Ministry of Defense has signed off on a $349 million contract to design and develop the Tempest, Britain’s Future Combat Air System. Photo courtesy of GKN Industries
Britain’s Ministry of Defense has signed off on a $349 million contract to design and develop the Tempest, Britain’s Future Combat Air System. Photo courtesy of GKN Industries

July 29 (UPI) -- Britain's Ministry of Defense has signed off on a $349 million contract to design and develop the Tempest, Britain's Future Combat Air System, officials said Thursday.

The contract was signed by BAE Systems this week and the program's concept and assessment phase have started, which includes investment in the required skilled workforce, the company said in a press release.

Advertisement

"Boosting our already world-leading air industry, the contract will sustain thousands of jobs across [Britain] and will ensure that [Britain] remains at the top table when it comes to combat air," Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a press release on Thursday.

The FCAS will put the Royal Air Force and its allies in line with world-leading and independent military capability, according to BAE Systems.

The government said the FCAS will combine core aircraft with capabilities of being uncrewed, forming a "next-generation mix" expected to be ready for service sometime in the mid-2030s.

The $349 million investment announced this week will grow further, officials say, with more than $2.79 billion expected to be spent on the effort over the next four years.

BAE Systems is one of four founding members of Team Tempest. Others include Leonardo UK, Rolls Royce and MBDA UK.

Advertisement

"Today marks a momentous step in the next phase of our Future Combat Air System, with a multi-million pound investment that draws on the knowledge and skills of our U.K. industry experts," Wallace said.

Read More

Britain, Sweden, Italy to collaborate on combat aircraft Italy joins Britain, Sweden to develop Tempest fighter plane Britain declares its F-35B fighters ready for combat

Latest Headlines

Study rates New Zealand best place to survive global collapse
World News // 23 minutes ago
Study rates New Zealand best place to survive global collapse
July 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand is best suited to survive a global societal collapse, a new study showed.
South Korean presidential candidate confirms intention to join main opposition
World News // 32 minutes ago
South Korean presidential candidate confirms intention to join main opposition
July 29 (UPI) -- A South Korean presidential front-runner suggested for the first time he plans to bring his campaign to the main opposition People Power Party.
South Korea's lawmakers speak out against 'harmful' comments about woman athlete
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea's lawmakers speak out against 'harmful' comments about woman athlete
July 29 (UPI) -- South Korean politicians are condemning comments about an Olympian as hurtful and misogynistic after archer An San's hairstyle became the source of controversy.
Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
World News // 3 hours ago
Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- The trade union of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said its members have accepted a pay deal and will not go on strike.
Chinese billionaire gets prison for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese billionaire gets prison for 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'
July 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced an outspoken billionaire businessman to nearly 20 years in prison for "provoking" trouble and conspiring to oppose state institutions.
U.N.: Inter-Korea family reunions must be prioritized
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N.: Inter-Korea family reunions must be prioritized
July 29 (UPI) -- The United Nations' special rapporteur for North Korean human rights said inter-Korean reunions of separated families must take top priority if diplomacy resumes between the two Koreas.
China grapples with Delta variant outbreaks after show draws tourists
World News // 6 hours ago
China grapples with Delta variant outbreaks after show draws tourists
July 29 (UPI) -- Clusters of COVID-19 cases have emerged in several cities in China after months of no official reports of outbreaks.
Senior North Korea military official reappears after absence, rebuke
World News // 6 hours ago
Senior North Korea military official reappears after absence, rebuke
July 29 (UPI) -- A North Korean official who may have been upbraided by Kim Jong Un in June for poor COVID-19 planning was shown at the North Korean leader's side.
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
World News // 23 hours ago
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
July 28 (UPI) -- Fully vaccinated travelers from the European Union and United States will no longer have to quarantine upon entering Britain beginning next month, the British government announced Wednesday.
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
World News // 1 day ago
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
July 28 (UPI) -- Close to 1,000 North Koreans remain in Russia, and Russian authorities say COVID-19 is the reason they have been unable to return home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
White House unveils strategy to manage immigration, control 'root causes'
White House unveils strategy to manage immigration, control 'root causes'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/