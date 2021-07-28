Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2021 / 10:12 AM

U.S., Russian officials meet in Geneva to discuss nuclear stability

By
The American flag is seen at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia.&nbsp;Officials from Washington and Moscow are meeting in Switzerland Wednesday to discuss nuclear stability. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE
The American flag is seen at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia. Officials from Washington and Moscow are meeting in Switzerland Wednesday to discuss nuclear stability. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- Senior government officials from the United States and Russia met in Switzerland on Wednesday to discuss strategic nuclear stability, a little more than a month after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin met there for the first time.

Wednesday's talks are the first of their kind on the subject this year. Biden and Putin met for several hours in Geneva on June 16 to discuss a range of topics, including nuclear security.

Advertisement

Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov are leading the meeting.

Sherman and Ryabkov are expected, among other items, to discuss arms control, cyberattacks and Ukraine.

Experts say both countries have a lot of ground to make up on the issues, owing mostly to the deterioration of relations between Washington and Moscow in recent years.

"We are sending the Americans a signal that they should not be naive and think that the conversation will only go according to their agenda," Ryabkov said this month, according to TASS.

Earlier this month, Biden called on Putin to crack down on ransomware groups originating in Russia targeting the United States.

Advertisement

Read More

Japan offers restrained response after Russian visit to island in Pacific Space Force chief seeks European alliances to counter threats Biden to host Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky at White House next month

Latest Headlines

North, South Korea hotline reopening goes unreported in North Korea
World News // 1 hour ago
North, South Korea hotline reopening goes unreported in North Korea
July 28 (UPI) -- North Korea reopened a military hotline with the South, but the breakthrough has not been reported to a domestic North Korean audience.
Tokyo Governor calls for young people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases reach record high
World News // 5 hours ago
Tokyo Governor calls for young people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases reach record high
July 28 (UPI) -- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike called Wednesday for younger people to get vaccinated and for citizens to stay home as much as possible during the Olympic Games as the city recorded its highest-ever COVID-19 total.
Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics
World News // 7 hours ago
Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics
July 28 (UPI) -- South Koreans struggling to find their footing in an uncertain economy could be turning increasingly to the nation's political parties for answers.
IMF: Gap between rich, poor widens due to vaccine inequity
World News // 17 hours ago
IMF: Gap between rich, poor widens due to vaccine inequity
July 27 (UPI) -- The gap between rich and poor countries' recovery from the pandemic has widened, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.
Remote learning out of reach for 1/3 of world's school children, UNICEF says
World News // 20 hours ago
Remote learning out of reach for 1/3 of world's school children, UNICEF says
July 27 (UPI) -- Remote learning is out of reach for at least a third of the world's schoolchildren partly because many classrooms are closing, the United Nations Children's Fund said Tuesday.
Beijing: U.S., China meeting improved communication despite disagreements
World News // 23 hours ago
Beijing: U.S., China meeting improved communication despite disagreements
July 27 (UPI) -- China said Beijing and Washington "enhanced mutual understanding" a day after a meeting between the two sides that highlighted differing approaches to human rights and foreign policy.
Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics
World News // 1 day ago
Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics
July 27 (UPI) -- New cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo reached a record high on Tuesday, health officials said, less than a week into the Summer Olympic Games there.
Watchdog says Israel guilty of war crimes during fighting with Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
Watchdog says Israel guilty of war crimes during fighting with Hamas
July 27 (UPI) -- A report Tuesday by watchdog Human Rights Watch says Israel likely committed war crimes during 11 days of fighting with Hamas in May in Gaza.
Japan offers restrained response after Russian visit to island in Pacific
World News // 1 day ago
Japan offers restrained response after Russian visit to island in Pacific
July 27 (UPI) -- Japan delivered a muted response after Russia's prime minister visited an island in the northern Pacific that is also claimed by Japan.
At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes
World News // 1 day ago
At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes
July 27 (UPI) -- An explosion Tuesday at a Germany chemical plant killed at least one person and poses an "extreme danger" authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
Justice Dept. declines to defend GOP Rep. Mo Brooks against Jan. 6 lawsuit
Justice Dept. declines to defend GOP Rep. Mo Brooks against Jan. 6 lawsuit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/