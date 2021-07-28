Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2021 / 2:17 PM

South Korea's carbon emissions rising faster than North's, researchers say

By
Forests and other vegetation may not be absorbing carbon dioxide quickly enough in South Korea, leading to a rise in emissions, according to Seoul National University researchers. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Forests and other vegetation may not be absorbing carbon dioxide quickly enough in South Korea, leading to a rise in emissions, according to Seoul National University researchers. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's carbon emissions are rising faster than the North's and fossil fuels are to blame, the South's scientists say.

Sujong Jeong, of Seoul National University, and Jeongmin Yun, of the university's Environmental Planning Institute, said in peer-reviewed article in the journal Carbon Balance and Management that the South's greenhouse gas emissions were greater because of the use of carbon-based fuels in manufacturing, iNews24 reported Wednesday.

Advertisement

Jeong and Yun said they developed the Goddard Earth Observing System-Chemistry model, or GEOS-Chem, the first-ever model to identify the cause of atmospheric carbon dioxide in North and South Korea, according to South Korean news service News 1.

The researchers' simulation examined a number of factors that could contribute to carbon emissions, including the impact of land-use change, as well as ground, shipping and aviation transport. The research also analyzed the ability of forests and other vegetation to absorb emissions.

RELATED North Korea marked Korean War armistice with greater fanfare, report says

Natural "terrestrial sinks," including forests and oceans, can partly absorb greenhouse gases from human activity. Data from 2000 to 2016 indicate the South's emission rose 4% faster than the North's, and 13% faster than the global average, the scientists said.

While the South's activities are giving rise to emissions, atmospheric carbon dioxide also rises faster than other regions because of the Korean Peninsula's proximity to China, the paper said. China is the world's largest carbon emitter.

Advertisement

North Korea's carbon emissions are also comparably lower than the South's because of coal exports, according to the research.

RELATED North, South Korea hotline reopening goes unreported in North Korea

"North Korea exported a significant amount of coal to China to revive its economy," researchers said.

"Because coal exports increased without the restoration of coal mine damage caused by the Great Flood in the 1990s, the domestic coal consumption and resulting [carbon dioxide] emissions decreased."

South Korea has pledged carbon neutrality by 2050.

RELATED Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics

Latest Headlines

Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
World News // 37 minutes ago
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
July 28 (UPI) -- Close to 1,000 North Koreans remain in Russia, and Russian authorities say COVID-19 is the reason they have been unable to return home.
North Korea marked Korean War armistice with greater fanfare, report says
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea marked Korean War armistice with greater fanfare, report says
July 28 (UPI) -- North Korea observed "Victory Day" on a grander scale than last year, and Kim Jong Un focused on domestic affairs on the 68th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, according to a South Korean press report.
U.S. Secretary of State meets with Dalai Lama representative in India
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State meets with Dalai Lama representative in India
July 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the representative of the Dalai Lama in New Delhi during his first official visit to India on Wednesday.
U.S., Russian officials meet in Geneva to discuss nuclear stability
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., Russian officials meet in Geneva to discuss nuclear stability
July 28 (UPI) -- Senior government officials from the United States and Russia met in Switzerland on Wednesday to discuss strategic nuclear stability, a little more than a month after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin met there.
North, South Korea hotline reopening goes unreported in North Korea
World News // 5 hours ago
North, South Korea hotline reopening goes unreported in North Korea
July 28 (UPI) -- North Korea reopened a military hotline with the South, but the breakthrough has not been reported to a domestic North Korean audience.
Tokyo Governor calls for young people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases reach record high
World News // 9 hours ago
Tokyo Governor calls for young people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases reach record high
July 28 (UPI) -- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike called Wednesday for younger people to get vaccinated and for citizens to stay home as much as possible during the Olympic Games as the city recorded its highest-ever COVID-19 total.
Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics
World News // 12 hours ago
Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics
July 28 (UPI) -- South Koreans struggling to find their footing in an uncertain economy could be turning increasingly to the nation's political parties for answers.
IMF: Gap between rich, poor widens due to vaccine inequity
World News // 22 hours ago
IMF: Gap between rich, poor widens due to vaccine inequity
July 27 (UPI) -- The gap between rich and poor countries' recovery from the pandemic has widened, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.
Remote learning out of reach for 1/3 of world's school children, UNICEF says
World News // 1 day ago
Remote learning out of reach for 1/3 of world's school children, UNICEF says
July 27 (UPI) -- Remote learning is out of reach for at least a third of the world's schoolchildren partly because many classrooms are closing, the United Nations Children's Fund said Tuesday.
Beijing: U.S., China meeting improved communication despite disagreements
World News // 1 day ago
Beijing: U.S., China meeting improved communication despite disagreements
July 27 (UPI) -- China said Beijing and Washington "enhanced mutual understanding" a day after a meeting between the two sides that highlighted differing approaches to human rights and foreign policy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/