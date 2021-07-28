North, South Korea hotline reopening goes unreported in North Korea

July 28 (UPI) -- North Korea reopened a military hotline with the South, but the breakthrough has not been reported to a domestic North Korean audience.

A communication line on the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula also has not been restored, according to a South Korean press report.

North Korea disclosed news of the military hotline on only specific channels, including Korean Central News Agency and Pyongyang Broadcasting, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Wednesday.

But newspapers and other media accessible to the North Korean population, including Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun and Korea Central Television had not reported the reopening by Wednesday morning, according to the South Korean press report.

The North Korean decision to leave out news of the reopening and the exchange of messages between liaison officials of North and South could be a sign Pyongyang could be playing its cards carefully after months of angry rhetoric targeting the South Korean government.

North Korea also omitted from domestic channels a statement from Kim Yo Jong in January attacking "idiot" South Korean authorities, although a statement ran in KCNA and was delivered to a foreign audience.





But a statement from Kim in March slamming U.S.-South Korea military exercises was published in the Rodong, according to Yonhap.

North and South Korea maintain different hotlines along two coasts.

A South Korean military official told local news service Newsis that a communication line in the West Sea, or Yellow Sea, was back to normal by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

But a line along the coast of the East Sea was not up and running, the report said.

The two Koreas agreed to restore military communication lines in January 2018. The West Sea line was completely restored in July and the East Sea line in August of that year.