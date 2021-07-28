Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2021 / 5:31 AM

Tokyo Governor calls for young people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases reach record high

By
Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko urged younger people to get vaccinated and called on citizens to stay home as much as possible as the city hit a record high in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. File photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko urged younger people to get vaccinated and called on citizens to stay home as much as possible as the city hit a record high in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. File photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- On a day Tokyo recorded its highest-ever total in new COVID-19 cases, its governor Yuriko Koike called for younger people on Wednesday to get vaccinated and for citizens to stay home as much as possible during the Olympic Games.

"It is important to expedite the rollout of the vaccination program among the young people and middle-aged population in Tokyo," Koike said at a press briefing held online.

Advertisement

Tokyo reported 3,177 daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, topping the record of 2,848 cases from just one day before. The figures surpassed the previous one-day high of 2,520 cases, set back in January.

The city remains in a state of emergency as it hosts the Summer Olympics, which kicked off on Friday. No spectators are allowed at most of the venues during the Games.

RELATED Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around final, citing mental health

Koike said Wednesday that 26% of the total population of Tokyo has been fully vaccinated, while some 68.3% of those above 65 years old have been fully inoculated. More than half of the new infections in Tokyo on Tuesday came among people in their 20s and 30s, according to the metropolitan government.

The governor said that Japan is ramping up its vaccine rollout "at top speed" and urged citizens, especially younger ones, to maintain social distancing in the meantime to beat back the latest surge.

Advertisement

"While the effect of the vaccination becomes clear in a reduced number of positive cases, we continue to ask for people's cooperation in terms of refraining from going out," Koike said. "Stay home to cheer the athletes participating in the Olympic Games."

RELATED Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics

Infection rates have remained relatively low among Olympic athletes and delegations from around the world. Organizers announced on Wednesday that 16 more people associated with the Games tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the month to 169. None of the new cases reported Wednesday were athletes.

Three prefectures bordering Tokyo -- Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa -- are planning to ask the Japanese government to place them under a state of emergency amid rising cases, the Asahi Shimbun reported on Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that canceling the Olympics due to the surge in cases was not being considered.

RELATED Japan's COVID-19 deaths drop 5% amid state of emergency during Games

"There is no such concern because the flow of people is decreasing," Suga told reporters, citing the impact of vehicle restrictions and work-from-home policies.

Japan's nationwide tally of infections hit 7,629 on Tuesday, the most since Jan. 9. The country's total caseload stands at 875,506 cases, with 15,137 deaths.

Advertisement

Gov. Koike pointed out on Wednesday that Japan's coronavirus caseload remains much lower than many other countries, such as those in the Americas and Europe.

"Compare the Japanese statistics with the other countries in terms of the daily number of newly positive patients and number of the deaths, and Japan is at the bottom of the chart," she said.

The Games have been unpopular with the Japanese public, with 55% saying they opposed holding the Olympics and 68% doubting they can be held safely, according to a poll last week by the Asahi Shimbun.

Latest Headlines

Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics
World News // 3 hours ago
Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics
July 28 (UPI) -- South Koreans struggling to find their footing in an uncertain economy could be turning increasingly to the nation's political parties for answers.
IMF: Gap between rich, poor widens due to vaccine inequity
World News // 12 hours ago
IMF: Gap between rich, poor widens due to vaccine inequity
July 27 (UPI) -- The gap between rich and poor countries' recovery from the pandemic has widened, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.
Remote learning out of reach for 1/3 of world's school children, UNICEF says
World News // 15 hours ago
Remote learning out of reach for 1/3 of world's school children, UNICEF says
July 27 (UPI) -- Remote learning is out of reach for at least a third of the world's schoolchildren partly because many classrooms are closing, the United Nations Children's Fund said Tuesday.
Beijing: U.S., China meeting improved communication despite disagreements
World News // 18 hours ago
Beijing: U.S., China meeting improved communication despite disagreements
July 27 (UPI) -- China said Beijing and Washington "enhanced mutual understanding" a day after a meeting between the two sides that highlighted differing approaches to human rights and foreign policy.
Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics
World News // 19 hours ago
Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics
July 27 (UPI) -- New cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo reached a record high on Tuesday, health officials said, less than a week into the Summer Olympic Games there.
Watchdog says Israel guilty of war crimes during fighting with Hamas
World News // 20 hours ago
Watchdog says Israel guilty of war crimes during fighting with Hamas
July 27 (UPI) -- A report Tuesday by watchdog Human Rights Watch says Israel likely committed war crimes during 11 days of fighting with Hamas in May in Gaza.
Japan offers restrained response after Russian visit to island in Pacific
World News // 20 hours ago
Japan offers restrained response after Russian visit to island in Pacific
July 27 (UPI) -- Japan delivered a muted response after Russia's prime minister visited an island in the northern Pacific that is also claimed by Japan.
At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes
World News // 21 hours ago
At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes
July 27 (UPI) -- An explosion Tuesday at a Germany chemical plant killed at least one person and poses an "extreme danger" authorities said.
North and South Korea restore severed hotlines after a year
World News // 1 day ago
North and South Korea restore severed hotlines after a year
SEOUL, July 27 (UPI) -- Hotlines that were severed last in June of last year by North Korea were turned back on Tuesday, restoring communications between the two Koreas in a move both sides called a positive step in improving relations.
Hong Kong convicts protester in first trial under national security law
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong convicts protester in first trial under national security law
July 27 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's High Court convicted a 24-year-old protester on Tuesday in the first trial held under the draconian national security law Beijing imposed upon the city last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/