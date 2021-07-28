Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2021 / 4:02 PM

Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine

By
Travelers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London on June 8. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Travelers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London on June 8. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- Fully vaccinated travelers from the European Union and United States will no longer have to quarantine upon entering Britain beginning next month, the British government announced Wednesday.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said vaccinated people from those countries can enter Britain directly without spending 10 full days in quarantine starting Monday.

Advertisement

Fully vaccinated British residents returning home from visiting so-called "amber" countries also won't have to quarantine. Countries on Britain's amber list have less severe outbreaks of COVID-19.

"We're helping reunite people living in the U.S. and European countries with their family and friends in the U.K.," Shapps tweeted.

He said fully vaccinated travelers must still have a pre-departure COVID-19 test before arriving and must take a polymerase chain reaction test on their second day in Britain.

The country is also restarting international cruises.

"Whether you're a family or a business, this is progress we can all enjoy," Shapps said.

The news comes two days after London's Heathrow Airport said it would start accepting travelers from the United States who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the United States also announced it would keep its existing travel restrictions in place, banning most non-Americans from entering the country from Britain.

Advertisement

Read More

U.S. officials place Britain on highest-level COVID-19 travel advisory Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers France to require negative COVID-19 tests for travelers from Britain

Latest Headlines

Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
World News // 2 hours ago
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
July 28 (UPI) -- Close to 1,000 North Koreans remain in Russia, and Russian authorities say COVID-19 is the reason they have been unable to return home.
South Korea's carbon emissions rising faster than North's, researchers say
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea's carbon emissions rising faster than North's, researchers say
July 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's carbon emissions are rising faster than the North's and fossil fuels are to blame, the South's scientists say.
North Korea marked Korean War armistice with greater fanfare, report says
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea marked Korean War armistice with greater fanfare, report says
July 28 (UPI) -- North Korea observed "Victory Day" on a grander scale than last year, and Kim Jong Un focused on domestic affairs on the 68th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, according to a South Korean press report.
U.S. Secretary of State meets with Dalai Lama representative in India
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State meets with Dalai Lama representative in India
July 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the representative of the Dalai Lama in New Delhi during his first official visit to India on Wednesday.
U.S., Russian officials meet in Geneva to discuss nuclear stability
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Russian officials meet in Geneva to discuss nuclear stability
July 28 (UPI) -- Senior government officials from the United States and Russia met in Switzerland on Wednesday to discuss strategic nuclear stability, a little more than a month after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin met there.
North, South Korea hotline reopening goes unreported in North Korea
World News // 7 hours ago
North, South Korea hotline reopening goes unreported in North Korea
July 28 (UPI) -- North Korea reopened a military hotline with the South, but the breakthrough has not been reported to a domestic North Korean audience.
Tokyo Governor calls for young people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases reach record high
World News // 11 hours ago
Tokyo Governor calls for young people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases reach record high
July 28 (UPI) -- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike called Wednesday for younger people to get vaccinated and for citizens to stay home as much as possible during the Olympic Games as the city recorded its highest-ever COVID-19 total.
Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics
World News // 13 hours ago
Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics
July 28 (UPI) -- South Koreans struggling to find their footing in an uncertain economy could be turning increasingly to the nation's political parties for answers.
IMF: Gap between rich, poor widens due to vaccine inequity
World News // 23 hours ago
IMF: Gap between rich, poor widens due to vaccine inequity
July 27 (UPI) -- The gap between rich and poor countries' recovery from the pandemic has widened, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.
Remote learning out of reach for 1/3 of world's school children, UNICEF says
World News // 1 day ago
Remote learning out of reach for 1/3 of world's school children, UNICEF says
July 27 (UPI) -- Remote learning is out of reach for at least a third of the world's schoolchildren partly because many classrooms are closing, the United Nations Children's Fund said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/