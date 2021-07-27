Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 27, 2021 / 10:05 AM

Watchdog says Israel guilty of war crimes during fighting with Hamas

By
Hamas militants parade through Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip during an anti-Israel rally on May 28. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- A report Tuesday by watchdog Human Rights Watch says Israel likely committed war crimes during 11 days of fighting with Hamas in May in Gaza.

Egypt helped negotiate a cease-fire to end the fighting after an Israeli bombing campaign killed more than 230 people. At least 12 people in Israel were killed by retaliatory Hamas rocket fire.

Advertisement

Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that three Israeli strikes, which killed 62 Palestinian civilians, amount to war crimes because there were no military targets in the vicinity.

"Israeli forces carried out attacks in Gaza in May that devastated entire families without any apparent military target nearby," Gerry Simpson, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement

RELATED U.S., Israel to launch second part of Juniper Falcon exercise this week

"Israeli authorities' consistent unwillingness to seriously investigate alleged war crimes, as well as Palestinian forces' rocket attacks toward Israeli population centers, underscores the importance of the International Criminal Court's inquiry."

Human Rights Watch called on the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court to investigate those responsible for the civilian deaths.

"The prosecutor's office should include in its Palestine investigation Israeli attacks in Gaza that resulted in apparently unlawful civilian casualties, as well as Palestinian rocket attacks that struck population centers in Israel," it said.

Advertisement
RELATED Iran's new president must face a travel ban

The Gaza Health Ministry blamed Israeli forces for almost 2,000 Palestinian injuries during the fighting, including 600 children. Israel said the Palestinian attacks injured "several hundred" people.

The HRW report also noted that 4,400 Palestinian rockets fired into Israeli-populated centers similarly violated a prohibition against deliberate or indiscriminate attacks against civilians.

The watchdog said it will publish separate report on Palestinian fighting.

RELATED Israel inaugurates embassy in United Arab Emirates

Latest Headlines

Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics
World News // 4 minutes ago
Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics
July 27 (UPI) -- New cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo reached a record high on Tuesday, health officials said, less than a week into the Summer Olympic Games there.
Japan offers restrained response after Russian visit to island in Pacific
World News // 49 minutes ago
Japan offers restrained response after Russian visit to island in Pacific
July 27 (UPI) -- Japan delivered a muted response after Russia's prime minister visited an island in the northern Pacific that is also claimed by Japan.
At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes
July 27 (UPI) -- An explosion Tuesday at a Germany chemical plant killed at least one person and poses an "extreme danger" authorities said.
North and South Korea restore severed hotlines after a year
World News // 4 hours ago
North and South Korea restore severed hotlines after a year
SEOUL, July 27 (UPI) -- Hotlines that were severed last in June of last year by North Korea were turned back on Tuesday, restoring communications between the two Koreas in a move both sides called a positive step in improving relations.
Hong Kong convicts protester in first trial under national security law
World News // 4 hours ago
Hong Kong convicts protester in first trial under national security law
July 27 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's High Court convicted a 24-year-old protester on Tuesday in the first trial held under the draconian national security law Beijing imposed upon the city last year.
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
World News // 9 hours ago
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
July 27 (UPI) -- The Cuban Embassy in France late Monday said it was the victim of a Molotov cocktail attack that it blamed the United States for inciting.
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
World News // 15 hours ago
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
July 26 (UPI) -- Tattoos are widely on display among athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games, despite the country's longstanding taboos against skin markings.
Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon prime minister
World News // 19 hours ago
Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon prime minister
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 26 (UPI) -- Najib Mikati, a Lebanese politician and wealthy businessman, was named prime minister Monday, tasked with forming a new Cabinet to stop the collapse of the ailing country and supervise next year's general elections.
South Korean officer accused of sexual molestation found dead, authorities say
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korean officer accused of sexual molestation found dead, authorities say
July 26 (UPI) -- The South Korean defendant in a sex abuse and death case in the country's Air Force died while in custody, officials said. His death was ruled a suicide.
India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue
World News // 20 hours ago
India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue
July 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains and landslides in the western Indian state of Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday as rain continued across the region, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/