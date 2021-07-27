Watchdog says Israel guilty of war crimes during fighting with Hamas

An Israeli with an automatic weapon holds the national flag during the annual Jerusalem Day march marking the reunification of Jerusalem during the Six Day War on May 10. The march was cut short when Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

An Israeli man takes cover as a siren sounds alerting of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon in southern Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Israeli soldiers look at the damage of a building hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Rockets are launched from Gaza City, controlled by the Hamas movement, toward Israel. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians gather to pray around the bodies of 13 Hamas militants, killed in Israeli airstrikes, during their funeral in at the al-Omari mosque in Gaza City. Photo by Ahmad ZaqutUPI | License Photo

A birthday greeting hangs on the wall of an apartment building hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Petah Tikva. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

An Israeli stands in an apartment building hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Petah Tikva. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

An Israeli man inspects the damage in an apartment building hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Petah Tikva, near Ben Gurion International Airport. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

A Palestinian man carries the corpse of a his son, killed in a reported Israeli airstrike. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in town of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Israel pounded Gaza and deployed extra troops to the border as Palestinians fired barrages of rockets back. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Rockets are launched towards Israel from Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, controlled by the Hamas. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

A police officer stands outside a fashion shop damaged from a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian families evacuate a building targeted by Israeli bombardment in Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli strike. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

A Palestinian family evacuates a building following an Israeli strike on the house. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian firefighters battle a blaze following an Israeli strike on a house in Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Israeli soldiers speak near artillery batteries on the Israel-Gaza border. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian children stand in their destroyed house following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

An Israeli soldier walks in a staging area of armored personnel carriers and D-9 bulldozers on the Israel-Gaza border. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian families take shelter with their children in a U.N. school. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Families take shelter amid continued bombing in Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian families take shelter in a United Nations school in Gaza after fleeing their homes. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Rockets from Hamas are launched from Gaza toward Israel. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

The Palestinian Civil Defense extinguishes a fire in a paint warehouse that was hit by an Israeli artillery shell in Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians react to stun grenades fired by the Israeli police. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians wave the Palestinian flag outside the Damascus Gate. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians react to stun grenades fired by the Israeli police outside the Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem during a protest in solidarity with the people in the Gaza Strip and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Smoke billows following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Israelis hold signs during a protest calling for an end to Israeli-Gaza fighting. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

The signs in Hebrew, Arabic and English call for co-existence and equality between Israelis and Palestinians. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians and Israelis hold signs during a protest calling for an end to Israeli-Gaza fighting outside the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Farah Al-Mutraabiay (R), 5, receives treatment for injuries from an overnight Israeli airstrike in Gaza at Al-Shifa Hospital in the Palestinian enclave. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Medics tend to Palestinian journalist Dahlan injured in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on May 19. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

At least 45 were killed overnight, most of them from the Al-Kuolak and Abu Al-Awf families. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians inspect their destroyed homes following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on May 19. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Remains of Jewel Tower building are seen following Israeli airstrikes. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians look at the rubble of Al-Shroq Tower, which was housing international press offices and many shops, following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza on May 19. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian police and explosive experts remove an unexploded Israeli missile. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

Seven-month-old Khaled Al-Khawaldah, injured in an Israeli airstrike, lies in hospital in Khan Yunis. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

Palestinians pray over the body of Huda Khazandar, killed in an Israeli airstrike that also wounded her husband and neighbors, in Khan Yunis. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UP. | License Photo

A missile fired by Israeli air forces is seen over Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian rescuers work on a building following an Israeli airstrike. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians gather around a destroyed house hit during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on May 20. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians pray at a funeral for those killed during the fighting, following an Israel-Hamas truce. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Young people attend a funeral for Palestinians killed during the fighting. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians chant as they carry bodies of members of the Ezz-Al Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, during their funeral in Khan Younis in Gaza on May 21. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians walk past their destroyed homes in Beit Hanun. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Gazans tried to piece back their lives, after a devastating 11-day conflict with Israel that killed more than 240 people and made thousands homeless in the impoverished Palestinian enclave. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians inspect their destroyed homes following the cease-fire between Gaza and Israel in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip on May 23. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

A Hamas militant flashes the peace sign during the parade. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

People watch as Hamas militants parade through Rafah. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Hamas militants parade through Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip during an anti-Israel rally on May 28. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- A report Tuesday by watchdog Human Rights Watch says Israel likely committed war crimes during 11 days of fighting with Hamas in May in Gaza.

Egypt helped negotiate a cease-fire to end the fighting after an Israeli bombing campaign killed more than 230 people. At least 12 people in Israel were killed by retaliatory Hamas rocket fire.

Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that three Israeli strikes, which killed 62 Palestinian civilians, amount to war crimes because there were no military targets in the vicinity.

"Israeli forces carried out attacks in Gaza in May that devastated entire families without any apparent military target nearby," Gerry Simpson, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement

"Israeli authorities' consistent unwillingness to seriously investigate alleged war crimes, as well as Palestinian forces' rocket attacks toward Israeli population centers, underscores the importance of the International Criminal Court's inquiry."

Human Rights Watch called on the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court to investigate those responsible for the civilian deaths.

"The prosecutor's office should include in its Palestine investigation Israeli attacks in Gaza that resulted in apparently unlawful civilian casualties, as well as Palestinian rocket attacks that struck population centers in Israel," it said.





The Gaza Health Ministry blamed Israeli forces for almost 2,000 Palestinian injuries during the fighting, including 600 children. Israel said the Palestinian attacks injured "several hundred" people.

The HRW report also noted that 4,400 Palestinian rockets fired into Israeli-populated centers similarly violated a prohibition against deliberate or indiscriminate attacks against civilians.

The watchdog said it will publish separate report on Palestinian fighting.