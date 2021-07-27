At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes

Thick, black smoke billows from the chemical plant in Leverkusen, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

July 27 (UPI) -- An explosion Tuesday at a Germany chemical plant killed at least one person and poses an "extreme danger" authorities said.

The blast and fire occurred at a Currenta's Chempark facility in Leverkusen and also injured at least four people. Leverkusen is located in west-central Germany about 100 miles northwest of Frankfurt.

Officials said four people were seriously injured and five are missing. Twelve workers were rescued from the facility.

Authorities said air monitoring and fire service units were called to the scene and residents were urged to keep roads clear for additional emergency vehicles.

Residents in the area were told to keep their windows and doors closed.

The city of Leverkusen said in a statement that emergency crews were working to put out the blaze at a tank of solvents at the facility. Officials said firefighters had to pause until a power line was disconnected from the grid.

Large black plumes of smoke were visible coming from the plant and authorities said winds were pushing them toward Opladen.

According to the Chempark Leverkusen Currenta website, more than 5,000 chemicals and pharmaceuticals are manufactured at the Leverkusen plant, mainly nitration and chlorination products, aromatics, fine chemicals and silicon chemicals.



