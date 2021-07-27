Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 27, 2021 / 1:22 AM

Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence

By
Cubans protest a lack of freedom and a worsening economy in their homeland in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 18. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Cubans protest a lack of freedom and a worsening economy in their homeland in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 18. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Cuban Embassy in France late Monday said it was the victim of a Molotov cocktail attack that it blamed the United States for inciting.

In a statement, the Cuban mission in Paris said two individuals overnight Monday threw three Molotov cocktails at its building, causing its facade and entrance to catch fire.

Advertisement

The embassy described the incident as a"terrorist attack." No one was injured but material damage was incurred, it said.

"Terrorist acts like this are encouraged by U.S. government campaigns against our country by inciting actions using violence," the embassy said. "The Cuban Embassy condemns this criminal and terrorist act perpetrated against Cuban representation and diplomatic personnel credited in France."

RELATED EPA to implement tighter limits on wastewater pollution from coal power plants

Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba's foreign minister, issued a statement denouncing the attack and reiterating that Cuba holds the United States responsible.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign affairs published photos online of a small fire supposedly near its Paris mission.



Advertisement

The attack came as the United States continues to mount pressure on Cuba following the outbreak earlier this month of the largest anti-government protests seen in decades in the communist nation against an economic crisis that has been exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cuban economy has contacted 11% in 2020 due to the pandemic, a lack of financial support from socialist Venezuela and U.S. economic sanctions, according to the Congressional Research Service.

RELATED Joe Biden says U.S. combat mission in Iraq will end later this year

The United States has maintained a controversial trade embargo of economic sanctions on Cuba since the 1960s tailored to isolated the nation. The United Nations General Assembly has for nearly 30 years demanded it be repealed.

Under the Obama administration, the policy shifted toward an opening up with Havana, a plan that was reversed under the Trump administration.

The current Biden administration was conducting a review of its policy toward the island nation when the protests hit, which Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel was quick to blame the United States for.

After the protests of July 11, President Joe Biden issued a statement of solidarity with those rallying against the Cuban government, and on Thursday sanctioned Cuban officials over "serious human rights abuse and corruption."

Advertisement

In the United States, protests have erupted in support of the Cuban protests. Protesters have also demonstrated in support of the Cuban government, spray painting "CUBA LIBRE" on the street outside Havana's mission in Washington, meaning "free Cuba."

Hours before the Molotov cocktail attack on the embassy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with the foreign ministers of 20 countries issued a joint statement condemning Havana's response to the protests, including mass arrests and detentions of demonstrators.

"We call on the Cuban government to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the Cuban people without fear of arrest and detention," they said. "We urge the Cuban government to release those detained for exercising their rights to peaceful protest."

Rodriguez described the statement as evidence of the United States' isolation on the world stage, as only 20 countries supported it compared to the 184 that voted last month in the United Nations General Assembly to repeal the U.S. embargo.

The statement is "the pyrrhic result of a week of extreme pressures and unbelievable slanders," he said via Twitter. "[The State Department] should be ashamed for the discredit."

Latest Headlines

Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
World News // 8 hours ago
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
July 26 (UPI) -- Tattoos are widely on display among athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games, despite the country's longstanding taboos against skin markings.
Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon prime minister
World News // 11 hours ago
Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon prime minister
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 26 (UPI) -- Najib Mikati, a Lebanese politician and wealthy businessman, was named prime minister Monday, tasked with forming a new Cabinet to stop the collapse of the ailing country and supervise next year's general elections.
South Korean officer accused of sexual molestation found dead, authorities say
World News // 12 hours ago
South Korean officer accused of sexual molestation found dead, authorities say
July 26 (UPI) -- The South Korean defendant in a sex abuse and death case in the country's Air Force died while in custody, officials said. His death was ruled a suicide.
India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue
World News // 12 hours ago
India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue
July 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains and landslides in the western Indian state of Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday as rain continued across the region, officials said.
Lilibet, child of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, joins royal line of succession
World News // 12 hours ago
Lilibet, child of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, joins royal line of succession
July 26 (UPI) -- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the 7-week-old daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has been added to the line of succession to the throne.
Japan's Suga sides with Hiroshima 'black rain' victims, ending long legal battle
World News // 13 hours ago
Japan's Suga sides with Hiroshima 'black rain' victims, ending long legal battle
July 26 (UPI) -- Japan's prime minister said he will not challenge a high court ruling that recognizes 84 Hiroshima victims of radioactive "black rain" as state beneficiaries.
Tunisia's president fires prime minister, freezes Parliament
World News // 1 day ago
Tunisia's president fires prime minister, freezes Parliament
July 26 (UPI) -- Tunisia's president has fired the country's prime minister and frozen its Parliament, sending people into the streets of the North African country in celebration.
Russian Internet watchdog blocks 49 Navalny-related sites
World News // 14 hours ago
Russian Internet watchdog blocks 49 Navalny-related sites
July 26 (UPI) -- Forty-nine websites connected with Russian government critic Alexei Navalny were blocked by Russian Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor, officials announced Monday.
U.S., China square off in rare diplomatic meeting in Tianjin
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S., China square off in rare diplomatic meeting in Tianjin
July 26 (UPI) -- A meeting of senior U.S. and Chinese diplomatic officials in the Chinese city of Tianjin ended without a joint statement and drew attention to ongoing disputes over human rights and foreign policy.
Sardinia fires damage homes, business as Italy pleads for help
World News // 14 hours ago
Sardinia fires damage homes, business as Italy pleads for help
July 26 (UPI) -- Italy received assistance from the rest of Europe on Monday as wildfires spread over 50,000 acres in the southwest of the island of Sardinia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/