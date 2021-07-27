Trending
July 27, 2021

Beijing: U.S., China meeting improved communication despite disagreements

By
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had deep and thorough conversations over six hours of meetings. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
July 27 (UPI) -- China said Beijing and Washington "enhanced mutual understanding" a day after a meeting between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted differing approaches to human rights and foreign policy.

The statement came on the same day U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in Singapore that he is committed to "constructive, stable" relations with Beijing.

Chinese diplomatic spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday at a regular press briefing that Sherman and Wang, and Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, had "deep and thorough conversations" over six hours of meetings.

The encounter was "another important diplomatic interaction between China and the United States after the dialogue in Anchorage," Zhao said.

But the Chinese spokesman also said bilateral relations are facing "severe difficulties and challenges."

To improve ties, China provided the United States with "16 items detailing erroneous U.S. policies, words and actions that should be redressed, another containing 10 key individual cases of particular concern," Zhao said, referring to disagreements over the origins of COVID-19, Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Sherman had said Monday that the two sides were "quite direct with each other on the areas of great difference."

Zhao said Tuesday the Biden administration was "inheriting its predecessor's erroneous China policy," a reference to the administration of former President Donald Trump. Trump placed tariffs on $350 billion of Chinese-made goods and raised tensions with Beijing. President Joe Biden has largely left the tariffs intact.

Overall tensions have yet to subside, but the U.S. military could be taking a different approach.

Austin said in a visit to Singapore Tuesday that he is committed to a constructive relationship with China, Al Jazeera reported.

"We will not flinch when our interests are threatened. Yet we do not seek confrontation," Austin said.

"I am committed to pursuing a constructive, stable relationship with China, including stronger crisis communications with the People's Liberation Army."

Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have not met since Biden took office in January.

Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics
World News // 1 hour ago
Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics
July 27 (UPI) -- New cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo reached a record high on Tuesday, health officials said, less than a week into the Summer Olympic Games there.
Watchdog says Israel guilty of war crimes during fighting with Hamas
World News // 1 hour ago
Watchdog says Israel guilty of war crimes during fighting with Hamas
July 27 (UPI) -- A report Tuesday by watchdog Human Rights Watch says Israel likely committed war crimes during 11 days of fighting with Hamas in May in Gaza.
Japan offers restrained response after Russian visit to island in Pacific
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan offers restrained response after Russian visit to island in Pacific
July 27 (UPI) -- Japan delivered a muted response after Russia's prime minister visited an island in the northern Pacific that is also claimed by Japan.
At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes
July 27 (UPI) -- An explosion Tuesday at a Germany chemical plant killed at least one person and poses an "extreme danger" authorities said.
North and South Korea restore severed hotlines after a year
World News // 6 hours ago
North and South Korea restore severed hotlines after a year
SEOUL, July 27 (UPI) -- Hotlines that were severed last in June of last year by North Korea were turned back on Tuesday, restoring communications between the two Koreas in a move both sides called a positive step in improving relations.
Hong Kong convicts protester in first trial under national security law
World News // 6 hours ago
Hong Kong convicts protester in first trial under national security law
July 27 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's High Court convicted a 24-year-old protester on Tuesday in the first trial held under the draconian national security law Beijing imposed upon the city last year.
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
World News // 10 hours ago
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
July 27 (UPI) -- The Cuban Embassy in France late Monday said it was the victim of a Molotov cocktail attack that it blamed the United States for inciting.
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
World News // 17 hours ago
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
July 26 (UPI) -- Tattoos are widely on display among athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games, despite the country's longstanding taboos against skin markings.
Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon prime minister
World News // 20 hours ago
Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon prime minister
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 26 (UPI) -- Najib Mikati, a Lebanese politician and wealthy businessman, was named prime minister Monday, tasked with forming a new Cabinet to stop the collapse of the ailing country and supervise next year's general elections.
South Korean officer accused of sexual molestation found dead, authorities say
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korean officer accused of sexual molestation found dead, authorities say
July 26 (UPI) -- The South Korean defendant in a sex abuse and death case in the country's Air Force died while in custody, officials said. His death was ruled a suicide.
