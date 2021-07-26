Famed Scottish climber Rick Allen dies in avalanche on K2 during charity hike

Scottish climber Rick Allen died on Friday after an avalanche on K2, the world's second-highest peak located in Pakistan. File Photo by Maria Ly/Wikimedia Commons

July 26 (UPI) -- Renowned Scottish mountain climber Rick Allen has died after he got caught in an avalanche on K2 in Pakistan while he was taking a new route to the summit of the world's second-highest peak, supporters said Monday.

Allen, 68, was climbing the mountain to help raise money for the Partners Relief and Development charity when the slow slide occurred on Friday.

Emergency crews rescued his climbing partners Jordi Tosas and Stephan Keck. The avalanche occurred on the mountain's southeast face.

K2, which is 28,251 feet above sea level, is located along the Karakoram range in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The Karakoram Club, which promotes tourism in the region, reported Monday that Allen's body was recovered Sunday night and that he will be buried on K2.





"After consulting with his family and friends, the legend will be buried this morning under the foot of Mighty K2," the club wrote in a tweet.

Partners Relief and Development President Steve Gumaer said Allen was a board member for the organization and praised him for his "passion and relentless dedication."

"I grieve the loss of a tireless friend," Gumaer wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. "As a fellow human, I respect and am inspired by his determination. He will be missed.

"He also lives on, in we who dedicate ourselves to a craft and a calling. Peace, condolences, and love to his family, colleagues and friends."