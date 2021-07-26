Lilibet, child of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, joins royal line of succession

The infant daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, is eighth in line to the British throne. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the 7-week-old daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has been added to the line of succession to the throne.

The House of Windsor made the update Monday, putting Lilibet at eighth in line for the throne. She was born June 4.

Advertisement

Lilibet follows behind her older brother, Archie, 2, and Harry, who is sixth in line to succeed Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Charles, 72, is the immediate heir to succeed his mother, the queen, followed by his son Prince William and William's three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Harry and Markle left royal life to live independently in California. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Harry said the move was partially due to racism in England. Markle is bi-racial.

Markle, an actress, has said she had suicidal thoughts due to the stress of being a member of the royal family.





Advertisement

She won a privacy lawsuit against a British tabloid earlier this year after it described her estrangement from her father.

A film based on the couple's official break-up with the royal family was recently released.

Last week, Harry announced a forthcoming memoir.