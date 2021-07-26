Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2021 / 2:01 PM

Lilibet, child of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, joins royal line of succession

By
Kyle Barnett
The infant daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, is eighth in line to the British throne. File Photo by&nbsp; Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
The infant daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, is eighth in line to the British throne. File Photo by  Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the 7-week-old daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has been added to the line of succession to the throne.

The House of Windsor made the update Monday, putting Lilibet at eighth in line for the throne. She was born June 4.

Advertisement

Lilibet follows behind her older brother, Archie, 2, and Harry, who is sixth in line to succeed Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Charles, 72, is the immediate heir to succeed his mother, the queen, followed by his son Prince William and William's three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Harry and Markle left royal life to live independently in California. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Harry said the move was partially due to racism in England. Markle is bi-racial.

Markle, an actress, has said she had suicidal thoughts due to the stress of being a member of the royal family.

Advertisement

She won a privacy lawsuit against a British tabloid earlier this year after it described her estrangement from her father.

A film based on the couple's official break-up with the royal family was recently released.

Last week, Harry announced a forthcoming memoir.

Read More

Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks Royal family shares photo of Prince George for 8th birthday Britain's Prince Harry to publish 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir

Latest Headlines

India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue
World News // 26 minutes ago
India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue
July 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains and landslides in the western Indian state of Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday as rain continued across the region, officials said.
Japan's Suga sides with Hiroshima 'black rain' victims, ending long legal battle
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan's Suga sides with Hiroshima 'black rain' victims, ending long legal battle
July 26 (UPI) -- Japan's prime minister said he will not challenge a high court ruling that recognizes 84 Hiroshima victims of radioactive "black rain" as state beneficiaries.
Tunisia's president fires prime minister, freezes Parliament
World News // 11 hours ago
Tunisia's president fires prime minister, freezes Parliament
July 26 (UPI) -- Tunisia's president has fired the country's prime minister and frozen its Parliament, sending people into the streets of the North African country in celebration.
Russian Internet watchdog blocks 49 Navalny-related sites
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian Internet watchdog blocks 49 Navalny-related sites
July 26 (UPI) -- Forty-nine websites connected with Russian government critic Alexei Navalny were blocked by Russian Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor, officials announced Monday.
U.S., China square off in rare diplomatic meeting in Tianjin
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., China square off in rare diplomatic meeting in Tianjin
July 26 (UPI) -- A meeting of senior U.S. and Chinese diplomatic officials in the Chinese city of Tianjin ended without a joint statement and drew attention to ongoing disputes over human rights and foreign policy.
Sardinia fires damage homes, business as Italy pleads for help
World News // 2 hours ago
Sardinia fires damage homes, business as Italy pleads for help
July 26 (UPI) -- Italy received assistance from the rest of Europe on Monday as wildfires spread over 50,000 acres in the southwest of the island of Sardinia.
U.S., France keep travel restrictions, London's Heathrow welcomes vaccinated
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., France keep travel restrictions, London's Heathrow welcomes vaccinated
July 26 (UPI) -- The head of London's Heathrow Airport said that Europe's busiest airport will accept travelers from the United States who have received a coronavirus vaccine as the U.S government holds firm and France adds restrictions.
North Korea urges citizens to become 'water pumps' amid drought
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea urges citizens to become 'water pumps' amid drought
July 26 (UPI) -- North Korean farmers could be reeling from the impact of record-high temperatures as extreme weather takes a toll on crops.
Global Hawk drone flies near North Korea ahead of Korean War anniversary
World News // 4 hours ago
Global Hawk drone flies near North Korea ahead of Korean War anniversary
July 26 (UPI) -- An unmanned U.S. reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Korean Peninsula ahead of North Korea's observance of "Victory Day," which marks the anniversary of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement.
Famed Scottish climber Rick Allen dies in avalanche on K2 during charity hike
World News // 5 hours ago
Famed Scottish climber Rick Allen dies in avalanche on K2 during charity hike
July 26 (UPI) -- Renowned Scottish mountain climber Rick Allen has died after he got caught in an avalanche on K2 in Pakistan while he was taking a new route to the summit of the world's second-highest peak, supporters said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China on heels of record flooding
Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China on heels of record flooding
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/