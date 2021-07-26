Advertisement
July 26, 2021 / 12:29 PM

Russian Internet watchdog blocks 49 Navalny-related sites

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass cage prior to a hearing at the Babushkinsky District Court in Moscow on February 20. A Russian Internet watchdog agency blocked 49 websites connected to Navalny Monday. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
July 26 (UPI) -- Forty-nine websites connected with Russian government critic Alexei Navalny were blocked by Russian Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor, officials announced Monday.

Navalny, who has railed against President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government for high-level corruption, was jailed earlier this year for a parole violation. He was poisoned last summer and spent time recovering in Germany.

The websites Roskomnadzor blocked include Navalny's personal website on which he had posted allegations against Putin. The agency last week also blocked the website of a legal group that represented Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, banning it as "extremist."

Pixabay, the stock-photo sharing website was also banned.

"According to the regulator, access to the site has been restricted based on Article 15.3 of the federal law on information, information technologies, and information protection, which regulates the restrictions on accessing sites containing calls for mass disorder, extremist activity, participation in mass (public) events conducted in violation of the established order," a statement posted on the state-run news agency Tass said.

Leonid Volkov, an ally of Navalny, said the website of attorney Lyuboy Sobol, a supporter of the dissident, was blocked as well. A website connected with Navalny's regional network was also blocked.

Roskomnadzor said Russia's prosecutor general ordered the restriction of the websites on June 15.

Tunisia's president fires prime minister, freezes Parliament
World News // 10 hours ago
July 26 (UPI) -- Tunisia's president has fired the country's prime minister and frozen its Parliament, sending people into the streets of the North African country in celebration.
U.S., China square off in rare diplomatic meeting in Tianjin
World News // 43 minutes ago
July 26 (UPI) -- A meeting of senior U.S. and Chinese diplomatic officials in the Chinese city of Tianjin ended without a joint statement and drew attention to ongoing disputes over human rights and foreign policy.
Sardinia fires damage homes, business as Italy pleads for help
World News // 1 hour ago
July 26 (UPI) -- Italy received assistance from the rest of Europe on Monday as wildfires spread over 50,000 acres in the southwest of the island of Sardinia.
Heathrow chief says vaccinated U.S. travelers will be welcomed by end of July
World News // 1 hour ago
July 26 (UPI) -- Heathrow Airport's Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said Monday that Europe's busiest airport will accept travelers from the United States who have received a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the month.
North Korea urges citizens to become 'water pumps' amid drought
World News // 1 hour ago
July 26 (UPI) -- North Korean farmers could be reeling from the impact of record-high temperatures as extreme weather takes a toll on crops.
Global Hawk drone flies near North Korea ahead of Korean War anniversary
World News // 3 hours ago
July 26 (UPI) -- An unmanned U.S. reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Korean Peninsula ahead of North Korea's observance of "Victory Day," which marks the anniversary of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement.
Famed Scottish climber Rick Allen dies in avalanche on K2 during charity hike
World News // 3 hours ago
July 26 (UPI) -- Renowned Scottish mountain climber Rick Allen has died after he got caught in an avalanche on K2 in Pakistan while he was taking a new route to the summit of the world's second-highest peak, supporters said Monday.
U.N. report: Civilian casualties in Afghanistan at record level this year
World News // 5 hours ago
July 26 (UPI) -- More women and children have been killed or injured in Afghanistan over the first six months of 2021 than in the first half of any year since 2009, when record-keeping began, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said Monday.
Japan's COVID-19 deaths drop 5% amid state of emergency during Games
World News // 22 hours ago
July 25 (UPI) -- Japan is staging the Summer Olympics during a state of emergency and without spectators with coronavirus cases surging though the situation nowhere nearly as dire elsewhere.
Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China on heels of record flooding
World News // 1 day ago
July 25 (UPI) -- China braced for heavy rainfall as Typhoon In-fa made landfall Sunday afternoon, while portions of the country remain reeling from record flooding.
