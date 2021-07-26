Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2021 / 6:41 PM

Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma

By
Chase Kalisz of Team USA has the Olympic rings tattooed on his forearm. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Tattoos are widely on display among athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games, despite the country's longstanding taboos against skin markings.

Japanese law forbids visible tattoos in public locations, such as bathhouses, saunas, public swimming pools, beaches, gyms and some restaurants, but ink has been on display without athletes being asked to cover up as the games have begun.

Advertisement

Swimmers Adam Peaty of Britain and Caeleb Dressel of the United States both don full-arm sleeves, while Team USA basketball stars Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum have tattoos clearly visible from underneath their sleeveless jerseys.

Many Olympians also get tattoos of the Olympic rings, including swimmer Chase Kalisz of Team USA and gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece.

RELATED Coach surprises Argentine fencer with Olympics marriage proposal

The taboo surrounding tattoos may have been lessened because of the absence of spectators in the stands as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country has raised the issue during past sporting events.

Ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, New Zealand's All Blacks players volunteered to cover their tattoos in response to the social stigma.

Advertisement

The stigma stems from an 18th-century practice in which the government tattooed the arms or foreheads of criminals to identify them. Over time, tattoos became associated with organized crime.

RELATED Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold

While public bans remain, a landmark ruling by Japan's Supreme Court in 2019 favored tattoo artists in declaring that tattooing someone without a medical license is not a violation of medical practitioners' law.

Some tattooed people who live in Japan gather for the annual meeting of the Irezumi Aikokai, or Tattoo Lovers Association, in Tokyo.

The group's head, Hiroyuki Nemoto, told the BBC the gathering is important because its members are most often forced to hide their tattoos from society.

RELATED Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game

"But just once a year, we can proudly show off our tattoos and show each other what new tattoos we've gotten," he said.

Latest Headlines

Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon prime minister
World News // 3 hours ago
Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon prime minister
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 26 (UPI) -- Najib Mikati, a Lebanese politician and wealthy businessman, was named prime minister Monday, tasked with forming a new Cabinet to stop the collapse of the ailing country and supervise next year's general elections.
South Korean officer accused of sexual molestation found dead, authorities say
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korean officer accused of sexual molestation found dead, authorities say
July 26 (UPI) -- The South Korean defendant in a sex abuse and death case in the country's Air Force died while in custody, officials said. His death was ruled a suicide.
India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue
World News // 5 hours ago
India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue
July 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains and landslides in the western Indian state of Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday as rain continued across the region, officials said.
Lilibet, child of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, joins royal line of succession
World News // 5 hours ago
Lilibet, child of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, joins royal line of succession
July 26 (UPI) -- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the 7-week-old daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has been added to the line of succession to the throne.
Japan's Suga sides with Hiroshima 'black rain' victims, ending long legal battle
World News // 5 hours ago
Japan's Suga sides with Hiroshima 'black rain' victims, ending long legal battle
July 26 (UPI) -- Japan's prime minister said he will not challenge a high court ruling that recognizes 84 Hiroshima victims of radioactive "black rain" as state beneficiaries.
Tunisia's president fires prime minister, freezes Parliament
World News // 16 hours ago
Tunisia's president fires prime minister, freezes Parliament
July 26 (UPI) -- Tunisia's president has fired the country's prime minister and frozen its Parliament, sending people into the streets of the North African country in celebration.
Russian Internet watchdog blocks 49 Navalny-related sites
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian Internet watchdog blocks 49 Navalny-related sites
July 26 (UPI) -- Forty-nine websites connected with Russian government critic Alexei Navalny were blocked by Russian Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor, officials announced Monday.
U.S., China square off in rare diplomatic meeting in Tianjin
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., China square off in rare diplomatic meeting in Tianjin
July 26 (UPI) -- A meeting of senior U.S. and Chinese diplomatic officials in the Chinese city of Tianjin ended without a joint statement and drew attention to ongoing disputes over human rights and foreign policy.
Sardinia fires damage homes, business as Italy pleads for help
World News // 7 hours ago
Sardinia fires damage homes, business as Italy pleads for help
July 26 (UPI) -- Italy received assistance from the rest of Europe on Monday as wildfires spread over 50,000 acres in the southwest of the island of Sardinia.
U.S., France keep travel restrictions, London's Heathrow welcomes vaccinated
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., France keep travel restrictions, London's Heathrow welcomes vaccinated
July 26 (UPI) -- The head of London's Heathrow Airport said that Europe's busiest airport will accept travelers from the United States who have received a coronavirus vaccine as the U.S government holds firm and France adds restrictions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
Famed Scottish climber Rick Allen dies in avalanche on K2 during charity hike
Famed Scottish climber Rick Allen dies in avalanche on K2 during charity hike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/