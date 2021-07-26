Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2021 / 2:06 PM

India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue

By
Don Jacobson
Indian National Disaster Response Force personnel are shown rescuing people from areas inundated with floodwaters Monday in Maharashtra state, India. Photo courtesy of National Disaster Response Force/EPA-EFE
Indian National Disaster Response Force personnel are shown rescuing people from areas inundated with floodwaters Monday in Maharashtra state, India. Photo courtesy of National Disaster Response Force/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains and landslides in the western Indian state of Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday as rain continued across the region, officials said.

Fifteen more bodies were found by rescuers working in the hardest hit districts of Raigad and Satara in the Konkan region, the Maharashtra state government reported.

Advertisement

Officials said 100 people were missing while 56 others were found injured in the monsoon flooding, which has affected more than 1,000 villages since the heavy rains began Thursday.

The government set up dozens of relief camps for thousands made homeless by the flooding.

The monsoons have also hit the country's financial capital of Mumbai as well as the neighboring state of Goa, where hundreds of homes were damaged.

Relief efforts were being complicated by continuing heavy rains in the area.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was forced to cancel a planned visit to the Satara district Monday because of persistent rough weather, his office said in a tweet.

"So far, the floodwaters have not subsided and inclement weather persists," the chief minister's office said. "Hence, the relief work should be carried on with due precautions. Food, clothes, and medicines should be immediately provided to those affected."

Advertisement

Heavy rains continued to fall Monday in the adjacent state of Gujarat, where significant damage was reported and dozens of roads were closed, the Press Trust of India reported.

The India Meteorological Department warned residents in the area to expect incessant rains through Tuesday.

Read More

Thousands evacuate amid Philippines monsoon rain India monsoon: Rescue operations ramp up in search for survivors More than 30 die during heavy monsoon rain in India

Latest Headlines

Lilibet, child of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, joins royal line of succession
World News // 30 minutes ago
Lilibet, child of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, joins royal line of succession
July 26 (UPI) -- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the 7-week-old daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has been added to the line of succession to the throne.
Japan's Suga sides with Hiroshima 'black rain' victims, ending long legal battle
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan's Suga sides with Hiroshima 'black rain' victims, ending long legal battle
July 26 (UPI) -- Japan's prime minister said he will not challenge a high court ruling that recognizes 84 Hiroshima victims of radioactive "black rain" as state beneficiaries.
Tunisia's president fires prime minister, freezes Parliament
World News // 11 hours ago
Tunisia's president fires prime minister, freezes Parliament
July 26 (UPI) -- Tunisia's president has fired the country's prime minister and frozen its Parliament, sending people into the streets of the North African country in celebration.
Russian Internet watchdog blocks 49 Navalny-related sites
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian Internet watchdog blocks 49 Navalny-related sites
July 26 (UPI) -- Forty-nine websites connected with Russian government critic Alexei Navalny were blocked by Russian Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor, officials announced Monday.
U.S., China square off in rare diplomatic meeting in Tianjin
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., China square off in rare diplomatic meeting in Tianjin
July 26 (UPI) -- A meeting of senior U.S. and Chinese diplomatic officials in the Chinese city of Tianjin ended without a joint statement and drew attention to ongoing disputes over human rights and foreign policy.
Sardinia fires damage homes, business as Italy pleads for help
World News // 2 hours ago
Sardinia fires damage homes, business as Italy pleads for help
July 26 (UPI) -- Italy received assistance from the rest of Europe on Monday as wildfires spread over 50,000 acres in the southwest of the island of Sardinia.
U.S., France keep travel restrictions, London's Heathrow welcomes vaccinated
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., France keep travel restrictions, London's Heathrow welcomes vaccinated
July 26 (UPI) -- The head of London's Heathrow Airport said that Europe's busiest airport will accept travelers from the United States who have received a coronavirus vaccine as the U.S government holds firm and France adds restrictions.
North Korea urges citizens to become 'water pumps' amid drought
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea urges citizens to become 'water pumps' amid drought
July 26 (UPI) -- North Korean farmers could be reeling from the impact of record-high temperatures as extreme weather takes a toll on crops.
Global Hawk drone flies near North Korea ahead of Korean War anniversary
World News // 4 hours ago
Global Hawk drone flies near North Korea ahead of Korean War anniversary
July 26 (UPI) -- An unmanned U.S. reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Korean Peninsula ahead of North Korea's observance of "Victory Day," which marks the anniversary of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement.
Famed Scottish climber Rick Allen dies in avalanche on K2 during charity hike
World News // 5 hours ago
Famed Scottish climber Rick Allen dies in avalanche on K2 during charity hike
July 26 (UPI) -- Renowned Scottish mountain climber Rick Allen has died after he got caught in an avalanche on K2 in Pakistan while he was taking a new route to the summit of the world's second-highest peak, supporters said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China on heels of record flooding
Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China on heels of record flooding
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/