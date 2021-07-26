India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue

Indian National Disaster Response Force personnel are shown rescuing people from areas inundated with floodwaters Monday in Maharashtra state, India. Photo courtesy of National Disaster Response Force/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains and landslides in the western Indian state of Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday as rain continued across the region, officials said.

Fifteen more bodies were found by rescuers working in the hardest hit districts of Raigad and Satara in the Konkan region, the Maharashtra state government reported.

Officials said 100 people were missing while 56 others were found injured in the monsoon flooding, which has affected more than 1,000 villages since the heavy rains began Thursday.

The government set up dozens of relief camps for thousands made homeless by the flooding.

The monsoons have also hit the country's financial capital of Mumbai as well as the neighboring state of Goa, where hundreds of homes were damaged.

Relief efforts were being complicated by continuing heavy rains in the area.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was forced to cancel a planned visit to the Satara district Monday because of persistent rough weather, his office said in a tweet.

"So far, the floodwaters have not subsided and inclement weather persists," the chief minister's office said. "Hence, the relief work should be carried on with due precautions. Food, clothes, and medicines should be immediately provided to those affected."





Heavy rains continued to fall Monday in the adjacent state of Gujarat, where significant damage was reported and dozens of roads were closed, the Press Trust of India reported.

The India Meteorological Department warned residents in the area to expect incessant rains through Tuesday.