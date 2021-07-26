Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2021 / 11:22 AM

Heathrow chief says vaccinated U.S. travelers will be welcomed by end of July

By
Travelers arrive at the Heathrow airport in London on June 8 greeted by a sign for travel guidance. Heathrow will start accepting U.S. travelers who have been vaccinated by the end of the month. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
July 26 (UPI) -- The head of London's Heathrow Airport said Monday that Europe's busiest airport will accept travelers from the United States who have received a coronavirus vaccine by August.

The move would end self-isolation requirements for U.S. travelers coming to Britain and boost the country's ailing air travel industry.

Heathrow officials pointed out trade routes between the European Union and the United States have recovered nearly 50% since it started allowing U.S. travelers who are fully vaccinated while Britain remains down 92% with the restrictions.

Britain "is emerging from the worst effects of the health pandemic, but is falling behind its EU rivals in international trade by being slow to remove restrictions," Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said in a statement. "Replacing PCR tests with lateral flow tests and opening up to EU and U.S. vaccinated travelers at the end of July will start to get Britain's economic recovery off the ground."

As far cargo volume, Heathrow is down 18% down from pre-pandemic levels while Frankfurt, Germany, and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol are up by 9%. The airport blamed British officials for the country's low recovery.

"Britain is losing out on tourism income and trade with key economic partners like the EU and the United States because ministers continue to restrict travel for passengers fully vaccinated outside" Britain, the airport said in a statement.

Heathrow officials said government ministers should provide financial support including an extension to the furlough plan and business rates relief. They said while Britain's recent lifting of restrictions are encouraging, the continued testing requirements and travel restrictions "are holding back [Britain's] economic recovery."

