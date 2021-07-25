Advertisement
World News
July 25, 2021 / 12:43 PM

Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China on heels of record flooding

By
China braced for heavy rainfall as Typhoon In-fa made landfall Sunday afternoon, while portions of the country remain reeling from record flooding. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE
China braced for heavy rainfall as Typhoon In-fa made landfall Sunday afternoon, while portions of the country remain reeling from record flooding. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- Typhoon In-fa made landfall in China on Sunday bringing heavy rains to a region still reeling from record flooding.

The storm made landfall in the city of Zhoushan in the Zhejiang province on China's eastern coast at 12:30 p.m. local time.

Advertisement

In-fa's center is moving through Zhoushan and Ningbo with rainfall of 1 to 2 feet expected in some places and a maximum of 4 feet in the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, potentially producing life-threatening flooding, mudslides and other issues, according to Accuweather.

China's Meteorological Administration said the storm was moving at speeds of 85 mph and was forecast to travel north along the coast of Zhejiang passing Shanghai in the afternoon and Jiangsu in the evening.

RELATED China thanks Taiwan for concern over devastating floods

Zhejiang's emergency management department upgraded its typhoon response to the highest level on Saturday, shutting down schools and markets and suspending road traffic in some cases.

All inbound and outbound flights to Shanghai, which is home to about 26 million people, and the city of Hangzhou in the south were canceled.

Train services were also largely shuttered as Shanghai said it would slow subway trains and Hangzhou authorities said underground trains would be suspended.

Advertisement
RELATED India monsoon: Rescue operations ramp up in search for survivors

In-fa's arrival comes after record flooding in central China that killed at least 58 people, caused power outages and forced more than 1 million people to relocate.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Nepartak formed in the Philippine Sea and was moving north with winds of 45 mph, threatening to hit Japan as it hosts the Summer Olympic Games already hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED Thousands evacuate amid Philippines monsoon rain

Latest Headlines

Bus skids off road in Croatia, killing 10
World News // 4 hours ago
Bus skids off road in Croatia, killing 10
July 25 (UPI) -- A bus skidded off the road in eastern Croatia, killing killing at least 10 people Sunday morning.
Police safely detonate WWII bomb found in British housing development
World News // 1 day ago
Police safely detonate WWII bomb found in British housing development
July 24 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shut down a highway in the northern county of Yorkshire as experts worked Saturday to detonate a World War II-era bomb found in a new housing development.
Tanzania receives over 1 million U.S.-donated COVID-19 vaccine doses
World News // 21 hours ago
Tanzania receives over 1 million U.S.-donated COVID-19 vaccine doses
July 24 (UPI) -- Over one million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine donated from the United States arrived Saturday in Tanzania.
30,000 in Budapest, Hungary, celebrate Pride, protest anti-LGBTQ law
World News // 22 hours ago
30,000 in Budapest, Hungary, celebrate Pride, protest anti-LGBTQ law
July 24 (UPI) -- An estimated 30,000 people took to the streets of Budapest, Hungary, to celebrate the capital's annual Pride event and protest the country's recent passing of an anti-LGBTQ law.
Thousands evacuate amid Philippines monsoon rain
World News // 23 hours ago
Thousands evacuate amid Philippines monsoon rain
July 24 (UPI) -- Authorities evacuated more than 15,000 people in the Philippines amid heavy monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, emergency officials said Saturday.
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
World News // 23 hours ago
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- China announced it is imposing counter-sanctions on seven U.S. citizens and entities, including former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in retaliation against sanctions imposed by Washington.
India monsoon: Rescue operations ramp up in search for survivors
World News // 1 day ago
India monsoon: Rescue operations ramp up in search for survivors
July 24 (UPI) -- India added more personnel to teams undertaking rescue operations in areas hard hit by monsoon rain, multiple landslides and flooding, emergency officials said Saturday.
Police arrest 57 among thousands in Sydney's anti-lockdown protest
World News // 1 day ago
Police arrest 57 among thousands in Sydney's anti-lockdown protest
July 24 (UPI) -- New South Wales police arrested 57 people participating in Sydney's unauthorized protest Saturday against a COVID-19 lockdown, authorities said.
Tropical Storm Nepartak forms east of Japan, could impact Tokyo Olympics
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Nepartak forms east of Japan, could impact Tokyo Olympics
July 23 (UPI) -- The Olympic Games in Tokyo have already been postponed by an entire year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now Tropical Storm Nepartak in the Philippine Sea could put some events at risk of being delayed again.
Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moise buried in hometown
World News // 2 days ago
Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moise buried in hometown
July 23 (UPI) -- The body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise was laid to rest Friday in his hometown of Cap-Haitien, where gunshots rang out during the service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/