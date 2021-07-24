Advertisement
World News
July 24, 2021 / 3:35 PM

30,000 in Budapest, Hungary, celebrate Pride, protest anti-LGBTQ law

By
An estimated 30,000 people took to the streets of Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, to celebrate Pride and protest against the Hungarian government's new anti-LGBTQ law. Photo by&nbsp;Zoltan Balough/HUNGARY OUT/EPA-EFE
An estimated 30,000 people took to the streets of Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, to celebrate Pride and protest against the Hungarian government's new anti-LGBTQ law. Photo by Zoltan Balough/HUNGARY OUT/EPA-EFE

July 24 (UPI) -- An estimated 30,000 people took to the streets of Budapest, Hungary, to celebrate the capital's annual Pride event and protest the country's recent passing of an anti-LGBTQ law.

Participants and speakers at the Pride event, which had been held virtually in 2020, spoke out against the Prime Minister Viktor Orban-backed law, which bars schools from discussing LGBTQ issues or teaching books with LGBTQ representation or themes.

Advertisement

The law also prohibits TV stations from showing programs with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer representation in the daytime or early evening hours.

Speakers at the event included Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, who called on Hungarians to show solidarity with LGBTQ citizens, Roma groups and other minorities.

RELATED China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.

The Pride parade was met with about 80 counterprotesters, who were kept behind a cordon. The group was heard shouting homophobic and pro-Nazi statements. Observers said there were no violent incidents between the groups.

Orban previously responded to international criticism of the new law, including from the European Union, which counts Hungary as a member, by proposing a five-question referendum on whether the public supports the "promotion" of LGBTQ content to children.

Advertisement

The referendum suggestion was criticized by some at Saturday's march who said it was made up of leading questions.

RELATED Hungary PM Viktor Orban orders 5-question referendum on LGBTQ ban

"Even if you support LGBT rights, you wouldn't automatically say yes to these questions," LGBTQ activist Akos Modolo, 26, told CNN. "The government is using this as a political tool."

Modolo said the government's strategy is to "always look for an enemy to blame" so it can "appeal to the anger of the voters."

"It's important to have a discussion," Modolo said. "But this is not a discussion -- it's a hate campaign."
RELATED Hungary approves third shot of COVID-19 vaccine after Sinopharm rollout

RELATED Hungary passes ban on LGBTQ+ content in schools tied to child sex abuse law

Latest Headlines

Thousands evacuate amid Philippines monsoon rain
World News // 1 hour ago
Thousands evacuate amid Philippines monsoon rain
July 24 (UPI) -- Authorities evacuated more than 15,000 people in the Philippines amid heavy monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, emergency officials said Saturday.
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
World News // 2 hours ago
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- China announced it is imposing counter-sanctions on seven U.S. citizens and entities, including former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in retaliation against sanctions imposed by Washington.
India monsoon: Rescue operations ramp up in search for survivors
World News // 3 hours ago
India monsoon: Rescue operations ramp up in search for survivors
July 24 (UPI) -- India added more personnel to teams undertaking rescue operations in areas hard hit by monsoon rain, multiple landslides and flooding, emergency officials said Saturday.
WWII bomb found in British housing development shuts down roads
World News // 4 hours ago
WWII bomb found in British housing development shuts down roads
July 24 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shut down a highway in the northern county of Yorkshire as experts worked Saturday to detonate a World War II-era bomb found in a new housing development.
Police arrest 57 among thousands in Sydney's anti-lockdown protest
World News // 4 hours ago
Police arrest 57 among thousands in Sydney's anti-lockdown protest
July 24 (UPI) -- New South Wales police arrested 57 people participating in Sydney's unauthorized protest Saturday against a COVID-19 lockdown, authorities said.
Tropical Storm Nepartak forms east of Japan, could impact Tokyo Olympics
World News // 19 hours ago
Tropical Storm Nepartak forms east of Japan, could impact Tokyo Olympics
July 23 (UPI) -- The Olympic Games in Tokyo have already been postponed by an entire year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now Tropical Storm Nepartak in the Philippine Sea could put some events at risk of being delayed again.
Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moise buried in hometown
World News // 1 day ago
Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moise buried in hometown
July 23 (UPI) -- The body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise was laid to rest Friday in his hometown of Cap-Haitien, where gunshots rang out during the service.
Olympic COVID-19 cases in Tokyo top 100 as Summer Games begin
World News // 1 day ago
Olympic COVID-19 cases in Tokyo top 100 as Summer Games begin
July 23 (UPI) -- The number of coronavirus cases connected with the Summer Olympics Games rose to more than 100 as competition began Friday, according to data provided by the Tokyo government.
North Korea state media mocks South's 'tragic' housing market
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea state media mocks South's 'tragic' housing market
July 23 (UPI) -- North Korea blasted South Korea's rising home prices Friday in a statement that claimed the Kim Jong Un regime's "socialist system" was superior to the South's capitalist economy.
Great Barrier Reef escapes 'endangered' listing by World Heritage Committee
World News // 1 day ago
Great Barrier Reef escapes 'endangered' listing by World Heritage Committee
July 23 (UPI) -- The Great Barrier Reef escaped being listed as an "endangered" UNESCO World Heritage Site during a meeting Friday to determine the reef's environmental status, despite experts' insistence that it should be on it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
WWII bomb found in British housing development shuts down roads
WWII bomb found in British housing development shuts down roads
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/