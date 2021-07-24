Advertisement
World News
July 24, 2021 / 12:25 PM

WWII bomb found in British housing development shuts down roads

By

July 24 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shut down a highway in the northern county of Yorkshire as experts worked Saturday to detonate a World War II-era bomb found in a new housing development.

Humberside Police said the 500-pound bomb was discovered in Goole, near the M62, on Thursday. Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were on site since then and were planning to detonate the bomb Saturday.

Advertisement

Police evacuated all people living in the vicinity.

"Those living or staying in the wider immediate area are asked to remain indoors from 8 p.m. [Friday]. Businesses within the cordoned area will be asked to close until the works have been completed," the police said.

John Sharpe, a site manager at the Beal Homes development, told the BBC that one of his workers found the bomb Thursday.

"As he uncovered it, he realized it was a bomb and got out pretty quickly," he said.

Read More

Justice Department recovers 17 Jewish artifacts stolen during the Holocaust Eiffel Tower reopens in Paris after longest closure since WWII

Latest Headlines

India monsoon: Rescue operations ramp up in search for survivors
World News // 30 minutes ago
India monsoon: Rescue operations ramp up in search for survivors
July 24 (UPI) -- India added more personnel to teams undertaking rescue operations in areas hard hit by monsoon rain, multiple landslides and flooding, emergency officials said Saturday.
Police arrest 57 among thousands in Sydney's anti-lockdown protest
World News // 1 hour ago
Police arrest 57 among thousands in Sydney's anti-lockdown protest
July 24 (UPI) -- New South Wales police arrested 57 people participating in Sydney's unauthorized protest Saturday against a COVID-19 lockdown, authorities said.
Tropical Storm Nepartak forms east of Japan, could impact Tokyo Olympics
World News // 16 hours ago
Tropical Storm Nepartak forms east of Japan, could impact Tokyo Olympics
July 23 (UPI) -- The Olympic Games in Tokyo have already been postponed by an entire year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now Tropical Storm Nepartak in the Philippine Sea could put some events at risk of being delayed again.
Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moise buried in hometown
World News // 1 day ago
Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moise buried in hometown
July 23 (UPI) -- The body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise was laid to rest Friday in his hometown of Cap-Haitien, where gunshots rang out during the service.
Olympic COVID-19 cases in Tokyo top 100 as Summer Games begin
World News // 23 hours ago
Olympic COVID-19 cases in Tokyo top 100 as Summer Games begin
July 23 (UPI) -- The number of coronavirus cases connected with the Summer Olympics Games rose to more than 100 as competition began Friday, according to data provided by the Tokyo government.
North Korea state media mocks South's 'tragic' housing market
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea state media mocks South's 'tragic' housing market
July 23 (UPI) -- North Korea blasted South Korea's rising home prices Friday in a statement that claimed the Kim Jong Un regime's "socialist system" was superior to the South's capitalist economy.
Great Barrier Reef escapes 'endangered' listing by World Heritage Committee
World News // 1 day ago
Great Barrier Reef escapes 'endangered' listing by World Heritage Committee
July 23 (UPI) -- The Great Barrier Reef escaped being listed as an "endangered" UNESCO World Heritage Site during a meeting Friday to determine the reef's environmental status, despite experts' insistence that it should be on it.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
World News // 1 day ago
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
July 23 (UPI) -- Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and Emperor Naruhito officially declared the Tokyo 2020 Games open on Friday in front of a nearly empty Olympic Stadium, one year after the Games were postponed.
Woman in China dies after throwing baby to safety during deadly flood
World News // 1 day ago
Woman in China dies after throwing baby to safety during deadly flood
July 23 (UPI) -- A woman who tossed her baby to safety when mudslides and floods struck her home in China's Henan Province was found dead, according to rescuers.
NATO, South Korea agree to step up global cooperation
World News // 1 day ago
NATO, South Korea agree to step up global cooperation
July 23 (UPI) -- The world's biggest military alliance said it would work toward stronger cooperation with South Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/