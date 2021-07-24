WWII bomb found in British housing development shuts down roads

July 24 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shut down a highway in the northern county of Yorkshire as experts worked Saturday to detonate a World War II-era bomb found in a new housing development.

Humberside Police said the 500-pound bomb was discovered in Goole, near the M62, on Thursday. Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were on site since then and were planning to detonate the bomb Saturday.

Police evacuated all people living in the vicinity.

"Those living or staying in the wider immediate area are asked to remain indoors from 8 p.m. [Friday]. Businesses within the cordoned area will be asked to close until the works have been completed," the police said.

John Sharpe, a site manager at the Beal Homes development, told the BBC that one of his workers found the bomb Thursday.

"As he uncovered it, he realized it was a bomb and got out pretty quickly," he said.