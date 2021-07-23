Olympic COVID-19 cases in Tokyo top 100 as Summer Games begin

A woman holds a Japanese flag as visitors pose by the Olympic rings, wearing masks, outside Olympic Stadium prior to the Opening Ceremony on Friday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Many Japanese people opposed hosting the Games during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Protesters demonstrate against the holding of the Games near the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office on Friday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Torchbearer and kabuki actor Kankuro Nakamura attends the Olympic torch relay at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office on Friday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Security workers stand above a section of empty seats before the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

The theme for the Opening Ceremony is "United by Emotion." Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

The flag of host Japan is carried in. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Nurse/Boxer Arisa Tsubata runs on a treadmill at the beginning of the performances. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Dancers and athletes began the performance by working out and training alone, under conditions that reflected the distancing and isolation caused by COVID-19. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

The flag of Japan is raised with a background of empty seats. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

The flag of Japan is carried in for the ceremony. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Two athletes from Team Kenya smile as they arrive. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Pita Taufatofua, the shirtless flag bearer for Tonga who rose to social media stardom during the Opening Ceremony at the Rio 2016 Games, made his third appearance for the Polynesian nation. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach called the Games "the light at the end of the dark tunnel." Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Performances take place with a sparse audience due to the pandemic. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

The different sports are depicted on the floor. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Some 1,800 drones fly in formation over the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Fireworks are seen from inside Olympic Stadium as the Opening Ceremony concludes. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Fireworks conclude the Opening Ceremony after the lighting of the Olympic Flame for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Friday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The number of coronavirus cases connected with the Summer Olympics Games rose to more than 100 as competition began Friday, according to data provided by the Tokyo government.

The Opening Ceremony played to a near-empty stadium and games in sports like softball and soccer are already underway. Health officials reported that 110 people connected to the Games have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including four athletes.

On Friday, 19 new cases among those with Olympics-ties were confirmed, the highest daily figure so far this month. One of the diagnosed athletes lives in the Olympic Village.

In Tokyo, officials reported almost 1,400 new cases Friday, the fourth straight day of more than 1,000 new cases. Friday's number, though, is slightly under Tokyo's seven-day daily average of 1,386.

People in their 20s make up most of the cases in Tokyo (492), followed by those in their 30s (276) and 40s (204). Officials said there were 183 cases among those under 19.

With Tokyo under a state of emergency during the Olympics, some residents have decided to leave. Residents crowded Tokyo's Haneda Airport Thursday for flights out of town.





On Thursday, 80% of Japan Airlines' flights out of Haneda were booked, while about 95% of Nippon Airlines flights were reserved. Many hotels in Japanese tourist areas away from the Olympics have also reported full bookings.

The Olympic Games are being held without fans for the first time in an effort to limit exposure in Tokyo and other locations with venues.