Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 23, 2021 / 1:02 PM

North Korea state media mocks South's 'tragic' housing market

By
North Korea’s propaganda addressed South Korean home prices Friday. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE
North Korea’s propaganda addressed South Korean home prices Friday. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- North Korea blasted South Korea's rising home prices Friday in a statement that claimed the Kim Jong Un regime's "socialist system" was superior to the South's capitalist economy.

Pyongyang propaganda service DPRK Today said that home ownership is a "lifelong dream" for the people of South Korea and other capitalist countries.

Advertisement

In North Korea, it is "national policy to give out new houses free of charge to working people," DPRK Today said. "Our people do not even know how much a home costs."

North Korea classifies all residential real estate as state property. Last year, Korea Central Television showed authorities granting flood victims permits to live in homes built by the state.

RELATED North Korean defectors forced to pay more in bribes, research says

DPRK Today said that "teachers, scientists and workers" are able to live in new construction in Pyongyang, including in the "modern living quarters of Ryomyong Avenue."

But in "South Korea, there are a lot of people who live in houses with no address, rent a home under a landlord or live on land without a permit," North Korean media said.

"Birds have nests and squirrels their burrows. How can one express the sorrow of knowing that people are moving from one rented-out room to another, without a suitable place for themselves," DPRK Today said.

Advertisement
RELATED Moon Jae-in asks for U.S. diplomatic push on North Korea

North Korea denies homes are under private ownership, but according to South Korean network MBN in February, North Korean buyers and sellers trade "their right of residence" to housing units.

North Korea does not approve of housing trades, but the practice could be popular and difficult to shut down, according to MBN.

South Korea's home prices are rising despite government pledges to build more apartment towers in high-demand areas like Seoul.

RELATED North Korea shows support for Cuban government amid protests

Seoul Economic Daily reported Thursday real estate developers are struggling to strike a deal with resident-led cooperatives in Seoul neighborhoods like Yongsan, further delaying new construction.

Home prices have risen as much as 58% during President Moon Jae-in's term.

Latest Headlines

Olympic COVID-19 cases in Tokyo top 100 as Summer Games begin
World News // 21 minutes ago
Olympic COVID-19 cases in Tokyo top 100 as Summer Games begin
July 23 (UPI) -- The number of coronavirus cases connected with the Summer Olympics Games rose to more than 100 as competition began Friday, according to data provided by the Tokyo government.
Great Barrier Reef escapes 'endangered' listing by World Heritage Committee
World News // 2 hours ago
Great Barrier Reef escapes 'endangered' listing by World Heritage Committee
July 23 (UPI) -- The Great Barrier Reef escaped being listed as an "endangered" UNESCO World Heritage Site during a meeting Friday to determine the reef's environmental status, despite experts' insistence that it should be on it.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
World News // 8 hours ago
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
July 23 (UPI) -- Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and Emperor Naruhito officially declared the Tokyo 2020 Games open on Friday in front of a nearly empty Olympic Stadium, one year after the Games were postponed.
Woman in China dies after throwing baby to safety during deadly flood
World News // 3 hours ago
Woman in China dies after throwing baby to safety during deadly flood
July 23 (UPI) -- A woman who tossed her baby to safety when mudslides and floods struck her home in China's Henan Province was found dead, according to rescuers.
Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moise buried in hometown
World News // 3 hours ago
Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moise buried in hometown
July 23 (UPI) -- The body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise arrived Friday in his hometown of Cap-Haitien for a state funeral attended by U.S. officials, amid violence in the divided Caribbean island nation.
NATO, South Korea agree to step up global cooperation
World News // 4 hours ago
NATO, South Korea agree to step up global cooperation
July 23 (UPI) -- The world's biggest military alliance said it would work toward stronger cooperation with South Korea.
Some Russian athletes barred from Tokyo Olympics on suspicion of doping
World News // 4 hours ago
Some Russian athletes barred from Tokyo Olympics on suspicion of doping
July 23 (UPI) -- The World Anti-Doping Agency says it had to ban some Russian athletes from competing at the Tokyo Olympics because they are under suspicion of cheating.
North Korean defectors forced to pay more in bribes, research says
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korean defectors forced to pay more in bribes, research says
July 23 (UPI) -- North Korea is cracking down on defections as arbitrary home searches and surveillance are on the rise.
Rescuers save dozens of migrants after their boat sinks off Greece
World News // 4 hours ago
Rescuers save dozens of migrants after their boat sinks off Greece
July 23 (UPI) -- A boat carrying dozens of Syrian refugees sank in the Mediterranean Sea late Thursday off the coast of Crete, officials said.
Britain sanctions 5 people for committing 'serious corruption' in developing nations
World News // 13 hours ago
Britain sanctions 5 people for committing 'serious corruption' in developing nations
July 23 (UPI) -- Britain has sanctioned five people accused of committing "serious corruption" in developing nations including the vice president of Equatorial Guinea and and two Colombians connected to the Venezuelan government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rare FAA rules change means Blue Origin crew may not get official 'wings'
Rare FAA rules change means Blue Origin crew may not get official 'wings'
Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro
YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/