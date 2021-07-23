Some Russian athletes barred from Tokyo Olympics on suspicion of doping

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Friday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka arrives to light the flame of hope. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Performances take place at the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The Olympic Flag arrives. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Athletes take center stage. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Performances take place at the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Performances take place. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Team USA arrives. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Athletes take selfies as they arrive. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Athletes arrive at the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Team Suriname arrives. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Team China arrives at the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Pita Taufatofua and Team Tonga arrive. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Two athletes from Team Kenya smile as they arrive. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Fireworks celebrate the start of Opening Ceremony. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Team Cuba arrives. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Athletes arrive at the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Athletes from Azerbaijan wave while marching. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Athletes from the United Arab Emirates enter the stadium. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Athletes of Ireland enter the stadium. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The flag of Japan arrives at the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The flag of Japan is raised with a background of empty seats. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Japanese singer Misia performs Japan's national anthem. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Misia performs. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Dancers dressed as craftsmen construct the interlocking Olympic rings as traditional Japanese music played. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Dancers and athletes began the performance by working out and training alone, under conditions that reflected the distancing and isolation caused by COVID-19. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Nurse/Boxer Arisa Tsubata runs on a treadmill at the beginning of the performances. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The flag of host Japan is carried in. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Colored lights surround Tsubata's performance. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Japanese Emperor Naruhito (R) and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach wave during the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The theme for the Opening Ceremony is "United by Emotion." Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Security workers stand above a section of empty seats before the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Torchbearer and kabuki actor Kankuro Nakamura attends the Olympic torch relay at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office on Friday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Japan Air Self-Defense Force aerobatic team Blue Impulse performs ahead of the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Protesters demonstrate against the holding of the Games near the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office on Friday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Many Japanese people opposed hosting the Games during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A woman holds a Japanese flag as visitors pose by the Olympic rings, wearing masks, outside Olympic Stadium prior to the Opening Ceremony on Friday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo