Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 23, 2021 / 11:27 AM

Woman in China dies after throwing baby to safety during deadly flood

By
China’s Henan Province has reported 51 deaths amid the evacuation of 400,000 people from their homes. File Photo by EPA-EFE
China’s Henan Province has reported 51 deaths amid the evacuation of 400,000 people from their homes. File Photo by EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- A woman who tossed her baby to safety when mudslides and floods struck her home in China's Henan Province was found dead, according to rescuers.

An eyewitness with the surname Zhao told China's Southern Metropolis Daily that the baby had "been flung to a higher spot by her mother."

Advertisement

The incident occurred during a landslide at Wangzongdian Village in Henan. The baby, a girl, was rescued Wednesday after more than 24 hours under rubble, reports said.

"I heard the baby's voice, and at that moment the rescuers had just arrived and managed to save the child," Zhao said, according to the BBC.

RELATED China thanks Taiwan for concern over devastating floods

Video of the rescue shows workers stooping into a cavernous area as they hear a baby's cry. The infant is believed to be no more than three to months old, according to the BBC.

The mother's body was found Thursday. According to Beijing Youth Daily, the victim was found in a frozen position that indicated she was assuming a hoisting motion when she died.

RELATED Some Russian athletes barred from Tokyo Olympics on suspicion of doping

"Just at that crucial moment she had lifted up her child, and that's why the baby girl lived," a rescuer with the surname Yang said, according to Chinese media reports.

Advertisement

Rescuers continued their work Friday in the aftermath of what may be one of the worst natural disasters in central China.

The city of Zhengzhou has downgraded its emergency response level but other parts of Henan Province were preparing for heavy rain, the South China Morning Post reported.

RELATED Rescuers save dozens of migrants after their boat sinks off Greece

Xinhua reported 3,000 military officers were working in 10 danger zones in Zhengzhou.

Henan has reported 51 deaths amid the evacuation of 400,000 people from their homes. The province is one of the most densely populated areas and is home to more than 90 million people.

Latest Headlines

Great Barrier Reef escapes 'endangered' listing by World Heritage Committee
World News // 1 hour ago
Great Barrier Reef escapes 'endangered' listing by World Heritage Committee
July 23 (UPI) -- The Great Barrier Reef escaped being listed as an "endangered" UNESCO World Heritage Site during a meeting Friday to determine the reef's environmental status, despite experts' insistence that it should be on it.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
World News // 6 hours ago
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
July 23 (UPI) -- Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and Emperor Naruhito officially declared the Tokyo 2020 Games open on Friday in front of a nearly empty Olympic Stadium, one year after the Games were postponed.
Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moise buried in hometown
World News // 1 hour ago
Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moise buried in hometown
July 23 (UPI) -- The body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise arrived Friday in his hometown of Cap-Haitien for a state funeral attended by U.S. officials, amid violence in the divided Caribbean island nation.
NATO, South Korea agree to step up global cooperation
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO, South Korea agree to step up global cooperation
July 23 (UPI) -- The world's biggest military alliance said it would work toward stronger cooperation with South Korea.
Some Russian athletes barred from Tokyo Olympics on suspicion of doping
World News // 3 hours ago
Some Russian athletes barred from Tokyo Olympics on suspicion of doping
July 23 (UPI) -- The World Anti-Doping Agency says it had to ban some Russian athletes from competing at the Tokyo Olympics because they are under suspicion of cheating.
North Korean defectors forced to pay more in bribes, research says
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korean defectors forced to pay more in bribes, research says
July 23 (UPI) -- North Korea is cracking down on defections as arbitrary home searches and surveillance are on the rise.
Rescuers save dozens of migrants after their boat sinks off Greece
World News // 3 hours ago
Rescuers save dozens of migrants after their boat sinks off Greece
July 23 (UPI) -- A boat carrying dozens of Syrian refugees sank in the Mediterranean Sea late Thursday off the coast of Crete, officials said.
Britain sanctions 5 people for committing 'serious corruption' in developing nations
World News // 11 hours ago
Britain sanctions 5 people for committing 'serious corruption' in developing nations
July 23 (UPI) -- Britain has sanctioned five people accused of committing "serious corruption" in developing nations including the vice president of Equatorial Guinea and and two Colombians connected to the Venezuelan government.
Guinea reverses decision to pull out of Olympics over COVID-19 concerns
World News // 22 hours ago
Guinea reverses decision to pull out of Olympics over COVID-19 concerns
July 22 (UPI) -- The African nation of Guinea has reversed an earlier decision to pull out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will send a delegation of five athletes to Japan.
U.S. appoints special envoy for Haiti in wake of its president's assassination
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. appoints special envoy for Haiti in wake of its president's assassination
July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of State announced Thursday a special envoy for Haiti in wake of assassination of its president earlier this month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rare FAA rules change means Blue Origin crew may not get official 'wings'
Rare FAA rules change means Blue Origin crew may not get official 'wings'
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro
YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/