Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 22, 2021 / 8:09 AM

Norway remembers July 22 attacks 10 years ago that killed 77

By
Kyle Barnett
Convicted mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik raises his right arm in a Nazi salute in the Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, on&nbsp; January 10, 2017. File Photo by Lise Asserud/EPA
Convicted mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik raises his right arm in a Nazi salute in the Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, on  January 10, 2017. File Photo by Lise Asserud/EPA

July 22 (UPI) -- Officials and residents in Norway on Thursday are commemorating the deaths of 77 people 10 years ago at the hands of a political extremist.

The killer, Anders Breivik, launched two attacks on July 22, 2011, by setting off a bomb in Oslo. The blast killed several people and caused significant damage to government buildings.

Advertisement

Breivik then drove to a political youth camp on Utoya island, north of Oslo, and, dressed as a police officer, shot 69 more people dead -- most of them 18 or younger.

In all, the attacks lasted just over four and a half hours before Breivik turned himself in.

RELATED London police officer found guilty of membership in banned neo-Nazi group

The attacks were the deadliest in Norway since World War II and the fifth-deadliest in Western Europe.

Breivik, who was 32 at the time of the massacre, was given the maximum jail sentence in Norway of 21 years. He now goes by the name Fjotolf Hansen, after changing his name in 2017.

"July 22 was an attack on democracy, and it was politically motivated terror," Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Thursday, according to Norway Today.

RELATED Former Coast Guard officer sentenced for stockpiling weapons, creating hit list

"In a democracy, we must live side by side in a community, even with disagreement."

Advertisement

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg -- who was Norway's prime minister at the time of the attacks -- told CNN that the "hatred is still out there."

Breivik authored a 1,500-page manifesto prior to the attacks.

RELATED Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison

The University of Oslo's Center for Research on Extremism said Breivik's actions have led to a page solely dedicated to the massacre.

"There was of course a lot of concern after the attacks that they would generate copycat attacks," the center's Dr. Jacob Aasland Ravndal told CNN.

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter Adam Lanza was said to be be inspired by Breivik.

While other incidents have been linked to Breivik's manifesto, some researchers say his influence is minimal.

"The main finding, all in all, both when it comes to tactics but also for political, ideological support, is that it's been surprisingly little," Professor Matthew Feldman, director of the British Center for Analysis of the Radical Right, told CNN. "It's been possible to find support, but fortunately less than one might have worried about initially considering the high death toll and all the attention these attacks got globally."

Advertisement

In 2017, Breivik won an appeal to his solitary confinement, saying the isolation only solidified his neo-Nazi beliefs. He also made a Nazi salute in the courtroom.

A study released in 2017 found the attacks were related to an increase in mental illness in Norway.

Latest Headlines

Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
World News // 1 hour ago
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
July 22 (UPI) -- Tokyo Olympic officials on Thursday sacked the director of the Opening Ceremony the day before it's scheduled to begin after a video clip from 1998 resurfaced showing him telling a joke about the Holocaust.
China rejects WHO's plan for second COVID-19 origins study
World News // 4 hours ago
China rejects WHO's plan for second COVID-19 origins study
July 22 (UPI) -- A senior official with China's leading health authority on Thursday rejected the World Health Organization's proposed plan to conduct a second investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pfizer-BioNTech sign deal to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Africa
World News // 10 hours ago
Pfizer-BioNTech sign deal to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Africa
July 21 (UPI) -- Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech announced an agreement Wednesday with South African biopharmaceutical Biovac to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within the vaccine-strapped African Union.
Liverpool city leader slams lost UNESCO World Heritage Status
World News // 19 hours ago
Liverpool city leader slams lost UNESCO World Heritage Status
July 21 (UPI) -- Liverpool was removed from the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites on Wednesday after a committee cited concerns about significant developments on its historic Victorian waterfront.
Late Samsung chairman's art collection goes on display in Seoul
World News // 21 hours ago
Late Samsung chairman's art collection goes on display in Seoul
SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- Masterpieces from the enormous art collection of LeeKun-hee, the late chairman of Samsung who was South Korea's richest man, went on public display Wednesday in Seoul after heirs donated some 23,000 works to museums.
Hungary PM Viktor Orban orders 5-question referendum on LGBTQ ban
World News // 22 hours ago
Hungary PM Viktor Orban orders 5-question referendum on LGBTQ ban
July 21 (UPI) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday that his government will hold a referendum on a controversial new law that bars materials intended for children from containing LGBTQ content.
IOC awards 2032 Summer Olympics to Brisbane, Australia
World News // 1 day ago
IOC awards 2032 Summer Olympics to Brisbane, Australia
July 21 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday selected Brisbane, Australia, to host the 2032 Summer Olympics -- well ahead of when they have normally named host cities in the past.
BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band BTS was appointed special envoy by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, in a role that will help bolster the country's diplomatic efforts and global standing, the Blue House announced.
13 dead in central China amid flooding caused by heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years
World News // 1 day ago
13 dead in central China amid flooding caused by heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years
July 21 (UPI) -- Days of heavy rain that led to flooding on Wednesday in central China have killed at least 13 people and forced more than a 100,000 to evacuate, according to local media.
Belarus opposition leader calls for increased pressure on government in U.S. visit
World News // 1 day ago
Belarus opposition leader calls for increased pressure on government in U.S. visit
July 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration committed to pressuring Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to cooperate in an investigation into the arrest of an exiled journalist in meetings with opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanousk
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
States reach $26B opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson, 'big three' distributors
States reach $26B opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson, 'big three' distributors
Liverpool city leader slams lost UNESCO World Heritage Status
Liverpool city leader slams lost UNESCO World Heritage Status
Florida condo collapse survivors disagree on site's future at court hearing
Florida condo collapse survivors disagree on site's future at court hearing
U.S. extends border closures with Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21
U.S. extends border closures with Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/