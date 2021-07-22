Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 22, 2021 / 9:38 AM

North Korea shows support for Cuban government amid protests

By
North Korea drew attention to rallies in Cuba in support of the government in a statement issued Thursday. File Photo by Ernesto Mastrascusa/EPA-EFE
North Korea drew attention to rallies in Cuba in support of the government in a statement issued Thursday. File Photo by Ernesto Mastrascusa/EPA-EFE

July 22 (UPI) -- North Korea expressed support for the Cuban government's response to protests in a statement endorsing the view that economic turmoil was the result of U.S. sanctions.

Pyongyang's foreign ministry said Thursday that counter-protests against anti-government rally participants have been taking place in Cuba and that 100,000 Cuban citizens turned out to show support for the government.

Advertisement

"Mass rallies in support of the revolution, calling for upholding of the country's constitution and condemning the U.S. blockade of Cuba have been held one after another, inflicting a severe blow to the hostile forces," North Korea's foreign ministry said.

On Saturday a government-organized rally attended by people carrying the Cuban flag and photos of the late Fidel Castro condemned U.S. sanctions.

RELATED North Korea highlights 'deepening friendship' with Russia on anniversary

The march came after Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel said that the anti-government protests were the outcome of U.S. policies.

North Korea did not refer to other comments from the Cuban leadership acknowledging the government was partly to blame for supply shortages amid COVID-19.

Pyongyang said Thursday that it stands by Díaz-Canel and that "progressive peoples in many countries around the world are resolutely condemning the U.S. intervention in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

Advertisement
RELATED Report: U.S. mum on Mexico's public overtures to North Korea

"They are sending their full support and solidarity to the Cuban people's struggle for justice to achieve sociopolitical stability."

North Korea's foreign ministry also said that the "struggle of the Cuban people to resolutely defeat U.S. interference in internal affairs, to successfully overcome the present difficulties, and to firmly adhere to the socialist banner must be victorious."

The statement from Pyongyang comes a day after North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Kuk said that the United States' "tactics to crush Cuba to death are becoming more obvious."

RELATED North Korea imports from China on the rise, Chinese data show

"Even a cunning psychological tactic will not break the revolutionary will of the Cuban people to defend socialism and revolution to the end," Pak said.

Kim Jong Un said earlier this year the people of Cuba are "brotherly" to Pyongyang, after Díaz-Canel's appointment to the leadership of Cuba's Communist Party.

Latest Headlines

Norway remembers July 22 attacks 10 years ago that killed 77
World News // 2 hours ago
Norway remembers July 22 attacks 10 years ago that killed 77
July 22 (UPI) -- Officials and residents in Norway on Thursday are commemorating the deaths of 77 people 10 years ago at the hands of a political extremist.
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
World News // 3 hours ago
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
July 22 (UPI) -- Tokyo Olympic officials on Thursday sacked the director of the Opening Ceremony the day before it's scheduled to begin after a video clip from 1998 resurfaced showing him telling a joke about the Holocaust.
China rejects WHO's plan for second COVID-19 origins study
World News // 5 hours ago
China rejects WHO's plan for second COVID-19 origins study
July 22 (UPI) -- A senior official with China's leading health authority on Thursday rejected the World Health Organization's proposed plan to conduct a second investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pfizer-BioNTech sign deal to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Africa
World News // 11 hours ago
Pfizer-BioNTech sign deal to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Africa
July 21 (UPI) -- Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech announced an agreement Wednesday with South African biopharmaceutical Biovac to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within the vaccine-strapped African Union.
Liverpool city leader slams lost UNESCO World Heritage Status
World News // 21 hours ago
Liverpool city leader slams lost UNESCO World Heritage Status
July 21 (UPI) -- Liverpool was removed from the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites on Wednesday after a committee cited concerns about significant developments on its historic Victorian waterfront.
Late Samsung chairman's art collection goes on display in Seoul
World News // 23 hours ago
Late Samsung chairman's art collection goes on display in Seoul
SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- Masterpieces from the enormous art collection of LeeKun-hee, the late chairman of Samsung who was South Korea's richest man, went on public display Wednesday in Seoul after heirs donated some 23,000 works to museums.
Hungary PM Viktor Orban orders 5-question referendum on LGBTQ ban
World News // 1 day ago
Hungary PM Viktor Orban orders 5-question referendum on LGBTQ ban
July 21 (UPI) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday that his government will hold a referendum on a controversial new law that bars materials intended for children from containing LGBTQ content.
IOC awards 2032 Summer Olympics to Brisbane, Australia
World News // 1 day ago
IOC awards 2032 Summer Olympics to Brisbane, Australia
July 21 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday selected Brisbane, Australia, to host the 2032 Summer Olympics -- well ahead of when they have normally named host cities in the past.
BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band BTS was appointed special envoy by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, in a role that will help bolster the country's diplomatic efforts and global standing, the Blue House announced.
13 dead in central China amid flooding caused by heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years
World News // 1 day ago
13 dead in central China amid flooding caused by heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years
July 21 (UPI) -- Days of heavy rain that led to flooding on Wednesday in central China have killed at least 13 people and forced more than a 100,000 to evacuate, according to local media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
States reach $26B opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson, 'big three' distributors
States reach $26B opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson, 'big three' distributors
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
Garland issues directive limiting Justice Department contact with White House
Garland issues directive limiting Justice Department contact with White House
Florida condo collapse survivors disagree on site's future at court hearing
Florida condo collapse survivors disagree on site's future at court hearing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/