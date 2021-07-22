Trending
World News
July 22, 2021 / 2:04 PM

Guinea pulls out of Olympics over COVID-19 concerns

By
Kyle Barnett
Pedestrians take photos of the countdown clock for the Summer Olympics at Tokyo Station on Thursday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Pedestrians take photos of the countdown clock for the Summer Olympics at Tokyo Station on Thursday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The African nation of Guinea announced Wednesday it has withdrawn its contingent of athletes from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The announcement from the West African nation came only two days before the Opening Ceremony on Friday.

"Due to the resurgence of COVID variants, the government, concerned with preserving the health of Guinean athletes, has decided with regret to cancel Guinea's participation in the 32nd Olympics scheduled for Tokyo," Minister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow said in a letter to the president of the country's Olympic committee.

The move affects five athletes, including freestyle wrestler Fatoumata Yarie Camara, runner Aissata Deen Conte, judo competitor Mamadou Samba Bah, as well as swimmers Mamadou Tahirou Bah and Fatoumata Lamarana Toure.

RELATED U.S. volleyball's Taylor Crabb tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Olympics

The Olympics would have marked Guinea's 12th appearance. In 11 Olympics games, Guinea has failed to win any medals.

North Korea became the first country to pull out of the games earlier this year.Japan marked its highest number of active COVID-19 cases since January.

The country is under a state of emergency due to the virus until Aug. 22, after the games are over.

RELATED Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke

Outside spectators are banned from the Summer Games.

Several athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, including U.S. tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff, who won't compete.

U.S. volleyball player Taylor Crabb withdrew after catching the virus, and U.S. gymnast Kara Eaker is quarantining after testing positive.

RELATED Want to watch the Summer Olympics? Prepare to flip the channel a lot

In late June, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said he was confident in the country's ability to hold a safe Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes get Summer Games rolling

France goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni can't stop a goal from Mexico forward Uriel Antuna (not seen) in a Men's Group A soccer match during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 22. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

