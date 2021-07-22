Trending
July 22, 2021

Tokyo reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases before Olympics

The celebration cauldron is seen lit during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Shiba Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Government officials documented nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases the day before the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
July 22 (UPI) -- Tokyo's government on Thursday reported nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, 91 connected with the Olympics, the day before the Opening Ceremony.

A government website said 1,979 cases have been confirmed out of 8,206 tests administered, amounting to 24.1% positive results from the tests given.

Of those connected to the Olympics, nine were residents at the Olympic Village, four were athletes and four others were personnel, according to CNN.

The news comes as officials report that the hospital occupancy rate in Tokyo has reached its most severe level. Officials issued a Stage 4 alert for beds after occupancy reached 52%.

The city was also placed on Stage 4 alert because of its daily new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, infected people with nonserious symptoms recuperating at hotels and homes, and the rate of positive tests for the virus.

Local health officials said if trends continue, the numbers indicate the current coronavirus wave will easily rival the ones that swept through the city in late 2020 and early 2021.

Officials said the Delta variant of the coronavirus accounts for 30.5% of the new cases in Tokyo over the week through July 11, according to metropolitan government data.

