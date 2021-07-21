Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 21, 2021 / 11:26 AM

Late Samsung chairman's art collection goes on display in Seoul

By
A viewer stands in front of Women and Jars&nbsp;by Lee Whanki during a preview of an exhibit that opened Wednesday of works from the collection of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
A viewer stands in front of Women and Jars by Lee Whanki during a preview of an exhibit that opened Wednesday of works from the collection of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- Masterpieces from the enormous art collection of Lee Kun-hee, the late chairman of Samsung who was South Korea's richest man, went on public display Wednesday in Seoul for the first time since his heirs donated some 23,000 pieces to the country's museums.

Lee's family announced the donation in April, settling intense speculation over what would become of one of the world's largest private collections, a trove that includes works from top Korean artists as well as pieces by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Claude Monet.

Advertisement

The Samsung chairman, who oversaw the company's rise from a maker of cheap electronics to a global powerhouse, died in October at age 78.

A pair of exhibitions opened simultaneously Wednesday at two museums in Seoul: the National Museum of Korea, where art and artifacts from across a range of Korean history were featured, and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, which showed pieces from the early to mid-20th century by Korean masters such as Kim Whanki, Lee Jung-seob and Park Soo-keun.

RELATED Samsung chief to stand trial over alleged propofol abuse

The National Museum of Korea received some 21,600 works from Lee's family, including treasures such as the 18th-century painting Clearing After Rain on Mt. Ingwang by Jeong Seon. Seventy-seven of the works are on display.

Advertisement

The Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art received 1,488 pieces and has placed 58 works in its current exhibition.

Tiffany Yun, deputy director of public relations for that museum, called the gift from Lee's estate "the donation of the century."

RELATED Samsung heirs top Korea's stock-rich list

"Being able to share these works with the public carries tremendous meaning," she said during a press preview of the exhibition Tuesday.

The Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art exhibition features some of South Korea's most noteworthy pieces, including Bull by Lee Jung-seob and Women and Jars by Kim Whanki, the largest canvas ever completed by the pioneering abstract artist.

"Continuing on from this exhibition, the MMCA will grant more opportunities for the public to enjoy the high-quality donated artworks and continue to expand the horizon of the research on art history by studying Lee's collection going forward," museum director Youn Bummo said in a statement.

RELATED Samsung heirs to pay $11 billion in inheritance tax, donate artwork

There was heavy interest after Lee's death about the future of his collection, estimated to be worth roughly $1.7 billion. In addition to the gifts to the two major Seoul museums, Lee's heirs also donated a smaller number of works to five regional museums, according to South Korea's culture ministry.

The family also announced in April that it would be paying the largest inheritance tax in South Korean history on Lee's estate -- about $10.8 billion.

Advertisement

The art donation has not come without controversy, however.

South Korea's culture ministry announced earlier this month that it would construct a new facility to house the collection from Lee, and named two potential locations in central Seoul.

Other cities and provincial governments quickly complained about the plan, and a group of 677 art experts issued a statement criticizing the decision to keep all of the works in a single location.

The exhibitions come at a time when Lee Kun-hee's son and de facto leader of Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, is in prison, serving a 30-month sentence for bribing former President Park Geun-hye. He also awaits the start of another trial on a range of criminal charges connected to the controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.

Business leaders have been lobbying for a presidential pardon of the 53-year-old Lee, citing the outsized importance of Samsung on the South Korean economy, a gesture public opinion also supports, according to recent polls.

Lee Kun-hee was convicted twice for white-collar crimes, in 1996 and 2008, but avoided jail time and received a presidential pardon, in a familiar scenario for South Korean business tycoons.

The National Museum exhibit will run until Sept. 26, while the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art show runs until March 13.

Advertisement

Both museums plan to hold another show next April to mark the one-year anniversary of the donation. Parts of Lee's collection are also slated to appear at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in September 2022.

Latest Headlines

Hungary PM Viktor Orban orders 5-question referendum on LGBTQ ban
World News // 1 hour ago
Hungary PM Viktor Orban orders 5-question referendum on LGBTQ ban
July 21 (UPI) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday that his government will hold a referendum on a controversial new law that bars materials intended for children from containing LGBTQ content.
IOC awards 2032 Summer Olympics to Brisbane, Australia
World News // 4 hours ago
IOC awards 2032 Summer Olympics to Brisbane, Australia
July 21 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday selected Brisbane, Australia, to host the 2032 Summer Olympics -- well ahead of when they have normally named host cities in the past.
BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
World News // 6 hours ago
BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band BTS was appointed special envoy by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, in a role that will help bolster the country's diplomatic efforts and global standing, the Blue House announced.
13 dead in central China amid flooding caused by heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years
World News // 9 hours ago
13 dead in central China amid flooding caused by heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years
July 21 (UPI) -- Days of heavy rain that led to flooding on Wednesday in central China have killed at least 13 people and forced more than a 100,000 to evacuate, according to local media.
Belarus opposition leader calls for increased pressure on government in U.S. visit
World News // 15 hours ago
Belarus opposition leader calls for increased pressure on government in U.S. visit
July 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration committed to pressuring Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to cooperate in an investigation into the arrest of an exiled journalist in meetings with opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanousk
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
July 20 (UPI) -- The United States carried out a drone strike on al-Shabab targets Tuesday, the Pentagon announced, the first such attack against the militant group under the Biden administration.
Climate change is behind forest fires in Yakutia, Siberia, official says
World News // 19 hours ago
Climate change is behind forest fires in Yakutia, Siberia, official says
July 20 (UPI) -- Climate change has caused the wildfires in the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia, in northeastern Siberia, the republic's chief said Tuesday.
Rockets land near Afghan Presidential Palace during Eid al-Adha prayers
World News // 20 hours ago
Rockets land near Afghan Presidential Palace during Eid al-Adha prayers
July 20 (UPI) -- Rockets landed near the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul on Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani led Eid al-Adha prayers outside the residence.
Late Seoul mayor incurred debt to help others, family says
World News // 21 hours ago
Late Seoul mayor incurred debt to help others, family says
July 20 (UPI) -- The daughter of former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said her father left behind mountains of debt because he gave away the family fortune to various organizations.
China's new maglev train can travel at 370 mph, engineers say
World News // 22 hours ago
China's new maglev train can travel at 370 mph, engineers say
July 20 (UPI) -- China unveiled a new maglev train that it said can travel as fast as 373 mph, which would make it the fastest land-based transportation vehicle in the world, according to multiple press reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/