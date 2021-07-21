Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 21, 2021 / 7:53 AM

IOC awards 2032 Summer Olympics to Brisbane, Australia

By
People celebrate in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday following an announcement by the International Olympic Committee that the city will host the 2032 Summer Olympics. Photo by Jason O'Brien/EPA-EFE
People celebrate in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday following an announcement by the International Olympic Committee that the city will host the 2032 Summer Olympics. Photo by Jason O'Brien/EPA-EFE

July 21 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday selected Brisbane, Australia, to host the 2032 Summer Olympics -- well ahead of when they have normally named host cities in the past.

Brisbane's selection is part of a new IOC process that's intended to avert bidding wars between cities and countries. Brisbane's was the only bid for the 2032 Games.

Advertisement

The final vote took place in Tokyo two days before the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Summer Olympics. The 2032 Games will be the third time Australia has hosted the Summer Olympics. Melbourne did in 1956 and Sydney put on the Games in 2000.

The new bid selection process was created in 2019, which uses two IOC panels to review potential cities and make recommendations to the organization's board in an effort to gauge local support and prevent corruption.

RELATED Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases

"We encourage Olympic Games projects which are sustainable and economically responsible, which deliver the best possible Games experience for athletes and fans, and which leave solid legacies for local communities," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Games will have a lasting impact on the country and the next generation of athletes there.

Advertisement

"The 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Queensland will forge an enduring legacy for our entire nation," Morrison said in a statement. "We know it's a huge opportunity for our nation, just like the Melbourne Games in 1956 and the Sydney Olympics in 2000."

RELATED Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine enters COVID-19 protocols

Queensland Tourism Industry Council Chief Executive Daniel Gschwind said the news could not have come at a better time for a region whose economy has been hampered by coronavirus restrictions.

"We are weighed down by worries about our current situation, how are we going to get out of this, and you can end up in a bit of an emotional spiral and sometimes it takes a big, bold ambition to break that," Gschwind told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I think the Games can be that beacon of hope for us and it will give us an incredible focus for us to reflect on what is the best versions of our city and state and how can we create it."

RELATED Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

After Tokyo, the next Summer Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024 and then in Los Angeles in 2028. The Winter Olympics are scheduled for Beijing in February and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, in 2026.

Advertisement

Under the previous selection process, cities were selected seven years before the Games. The IOC has not yet chosen a host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Notable Olympians returning to Summer Games

Simone Biles stands on the floor after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the Olympic Arena of the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
World News // 3 hours ago
BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band BTS was appointed special envoy by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, in a role that will help bolster the country's diplomatic efforts and global standing, the Blue House announced.
13 dead in central China amid flooding caused by heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years
World News // 6 hours ago
13 dead in central China amid flooding caused by heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years
July 21 (UPI) -- Days of heavy rain that led to flooding on Wednesday in central China have killed at least 13 people and forced more than a 100,000 to evacuate, according to local media.
Belarus opposition leader calls for increased pressure on government in U.S. visit
World News // 12 hours ago
Belarus opposition leader calls for increased pressure on government in U.S. visit
July 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration committed to pressuring Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to cooperate in an investigation into the arrest of an exiled journalist in meetings with opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanousk
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
July 20 (UPI) -- The United States carried out a drone strike on al-Shabab targets Tuesday, the Pentagon announced, the first such attack against the militant group under the Biden administration.
Climate change is behind forest fires in Yakutia, Siberia, official says
World News // 16 hours ago
Climate change is behind forest fires in Yakutia, Siberia, official says
July 20 (UPI) -- Climate change has caused the wildfires in the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia, in northeastern Siberia, the republic's chief said Tuesday.
Rockets land near Afghan Presidential Palace during Eid al-Adha prayers
World News // 17 hours ago
Rockets land near Afghan Presidential Palace during Eid al-Adha prayers
July 20 (UPI) -- Rockets landed near the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul on Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani led Eid al-Adha prayers outside the residence.
Late Seoul mayor incurred debt to help others, family says
World News // 18 hours ago
Late Seoul mayor incurred debt to help others, family says
July 20 (UPI) -- The daughter of former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said her father left behind mountains of debt because he gave away the family fortune to various organizations.
China's new maglev train can travel at 370 mph, engineers say
World News // 19 hours ago
China's new maglev train can travel at 370 mph, engineers say
July 20 (UPI) -- China unveiled a new maglev train that it said can travel as fast as 373 mph, which would make it the fastest land-based transportation vehicle in the world, according to multiple press reports.
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
World News // 19 hours ago
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
July 20 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed a new tactical single-engine Sukhoi during a visit to the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky in the Moscow region Tuesday.
North Korea highlights 'deepening friendship' with Russia on anniversary
World News // 21 hours ago
North Korea highlights 'deepening friendship' with Russia on anniversary
July 20 (UPI) -- North Korea said Pyongyang's friendship with Moscow "ensured regional peace and security" in a statement commemorating a joint Russia-North Korea declaration signed more than two decades ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania
China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/