Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 20, 2021 / 11:56 AM

North Korea highlights 'deepening friendship' with Russia on anniversary

By
North Korea’s foreign ministry said Tuesday that the April 2019 summit between Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “historic reunion.” File Photo by KCNA/UPI
North Korea’s foreign ministry said Tuesday that the April 2019 summit between Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “historic reunion.” File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- North Korea said Pyongyang's friendship with Moscow "ensured regional peace and security" in a statement commemorating a joint Russia-North Korea declaration signed more than two decades ago.

North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement published online Tuesday that the 21st anniversary of the July 19, 2000, agreement is an "important milestone in deepening friendship and cooperation to meet the demands of the new century."

Advertisement

State media previously has said Russian President Vladimir Putin and former leader Kim Jong Il agreed in 2000 to strengthen military cooperation and promote exchange that advances friendly relations.

The foreign ministry said Tuesday that the joint declaration also is the "driving force behind the unchanging development of friendly and cooperative relations in the complex international environment of the 21st century."

RELATED Report: U.S. mum on Mexico's public overtures to North Korea

The accord is a "historical document that has important significance in ensuring the sound development of international relations, and ensuring world peace and security.

"Based on the declaration, mutually beneficial cooperation and exchanges have been developed and strategic communication has been strengthened," North Korea's foreign ministry said.

Pyongyang also mentioned the April 2019 summit between Kim Jong Un and Putin, a "historic reunion" that ""reaffirmed the unchanging flow of history."

Advertisement
RELATED North Korea imports from China on the rise, Chinese data show

Russia was one of the top destinations for North Korean forced laborers before international sanctions banned the practice. The laborers often were sent to work in labor-intensive industries to earn foreign currency for the regime.

Russia said in 2020 that the "majority" of North Korean workers were repatriated. Some workers may still be active, however.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that North Korean workers remain in Vladivostok in eastern Russia and that several Russian construction supervisors confirmed they continue to hire North Koreans.

RELATED North Korea uranium enrichment continued at Yongbyon with expansion, analyst says

The United States has said that the North Korean government earned more than $500 million annually from its overseas labor force before sanctions, according to the report.

Latest Headlines

India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
World News // 1 hour ago
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
July 20 (UPI) -- A comprehensive study of the COVID-19 outbreak in India indicates that there may be millions more dead of the disease in the country than government figures show, experts said Tuesday.
China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania
World News // 2 hours ago
China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania
July 20 (UPI) -- China issued a warning after Taiwan disclosed plans to open a new mission in Lithuania that will use the island's name.
Peru declares Pedro Castillo president after weeks of electoral dispute
World News // 2 hours ago
Peru declares Pedro Castillo president after weeks of electoral dispute
July 20 (UPI) -- Pedro Castillo, a former schoolteacher and union leader, has been declared president-elect of Peru after weeks of ballot counting in a close runoff election.
Report: U.S. mum on Mexico's public overtures to North Korea
World News // 3 hours ago
Report: U.S. mum on Mexico's public overtures to North Korea
July 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. official said they had no comment after Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico is seeking to "reopen" its relationship with North Korea.
IEA report: Global carbon emissions on pace to reach record high in 2023
World News // 3 hours ago
IEA report: Global carbon emissions on pace to reach record high in 2023
July 20 (UPI) -- Global carbon emissions are on track to reach an all-time high by 2023 while only a fraction of emergency coronavirus funding is being directed at clean energy transitions, according to a report Tuesday by the IEA.
Muslims worldwide celebrate start of 'Festival of Sacrifice'
World News // 4 hours ago
Muslims worldwide celebrate start of 'Festival of Sacrifice'
July 20 (UPI) -- Millions of Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, a religious festival at the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in Israeli occupied territories
World News // 9 hours ago
Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in Israeli occupied territories
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's has announced that it will no longer sell products in Israeli occupied territories, saying "it is inconsistent with our values."
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
World News // 13 hours ago
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
July 19 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday it fired artillery shells at Lebanon in retaliation for rockets launched toward Israel from the neighboring Middle Eastern country.
Britain's Prince Harry to publish 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir
World News // 17 hours ago
Britain's Prince Harry to publish 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir
July 19 (UPI) -- Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will publish an "intimate and heartfelt memoir" about his life and lessons learned as a member of the British royal family, his publisher announced Monday.
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
World News // 18 hours ago
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
July 19 (UPI) -- U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed entry into Canada for non-essential travel beginning next month, Canadian health officials announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/