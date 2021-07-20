Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 20, 2021 / 9:59 AM

Report: U.S. mum on Mexico's public overtures to North Korea

By
The United States is staying quiet after comments from Mexico’s foreign minister on improving ties with North Korea, according to a press report Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The United States is staying quiet after comments from Mexico’s foreign minister on improving ties with North Korea, according to a press report Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. official at the United Nations said they had no comment after Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico is seeking to "reopen" its relationship with North Korea.

Radio Free Asia's Korean service reported Tuesday the U.S. representative declined to comment on an issue addressing the positions of other countries on North Korea.

Advertisement

The report comes after Ebrard said Friday at the United Nations that Mexico wants to resume diplomacy and trade with Pyongyang.

Mexico had expelled former North Korean Ambassador Kim Hyong Gil in 2017, declaring the diplomat persona non grata after North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test in September 2017.

RELATED North Korea imports from China on the rise, Chinese data show

"We have a position of hands-off around the world, we respect all governments, and we want to reopen the relationship with North Korea as well, like any other country," Ebrard said after a U.N. Security Council meeting in New York, according to Bloomberg.

Mexico's top diplomat also said North Korea had violated international law by conducting nuclear tests and launching missiles, the report said.

Mexico was among a handful of countries that include Peru, Kuwait, Spain and Italy that expelled North Korean ambassadors after the sixth test. Mexico did not sever diplomatic relations with Pyongyang, however, according to RFA.

Advertisement
RELATED North Korea uranium enrichment continued at Yongbyon with expansion, analyst says

North Korea and Mexico may have begun to restore ties after Andrés Manuel López Obrador assumed office. On Sept. 29, 2020, an official Mexican account confirmed the presidential office received the credentials of new North Korean Ambassador Song Sun Ryong.

Ties between Mexico and North Korea deteriorated after Mexican authorities detained the 6,700-ton Mu Du Bong in 2014.

Mexico had said the ship belonged to North Korea's Ocean Maritime Management, a firm blacklisted by the U.N.'s North Korea sanctions committee for engaging in illicit arms trades in the past.

RELATED North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops

The North Korean crew was released in 2015.

Latest Headlines

India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
World News // 26 minutes ago
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
July 20 (UPI) -- A comprehensive study of the COVID-19 outbreak in India indicates that there may be millions more dead of the disease in the country than government figures show, experts said Tuesday.
China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania
World News // 32 minutes ago
China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania
July 20 (UPI) -- China issued a warning after Taiwan disclosed plans to open a new mission in Lithuania that will use the island's name.
Peru declares Pedro Castillo president after weeks of electoral dispute
World News // 1 hour ago
Peru declares Pedro Castillo president after weeks of electoral dispute
July 20 (UPI) -- Pedro Castillo, a former schoolteacher and union leader, has been declared president-elect of Peru after weeks of ballot counting in a close runoff election.
IEA report: Global carbon emissions on pace to reach record high in 2023
World News // 2 hours ago
IEA report: Global carbon emissions on pace to reach record high in 2023
July 20 (UPI) -- Global carbon emissions are on track to reach an all-time high by 2023 while only a fraction of emergency coronavirus funding is being directed at clean energy transitions, according to a report Tuesday by the IEA.
Muslims worldwide celebrate start of 'Festival of Sacrifice'
World News // 3 hours ago
Muslims worldwide celebrate start of 'Festival of Sacrifice'
July 20 (UPI) -- Millions of Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, a religious festival at the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in Israeli occupied territories
World News // 8 hours ago
Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in Israeli occupied territories
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's has announced that it will no longer sell products in Israeli occupied territories, saying "it is inconsistent with our values."
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
July 19 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday it fired artillery shells at Lebanon in retaliation for rockets launched toward Israel from the neighboring Middle Eastern country.
Britain's Prince Harry to publish 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir
World News // 15 hours ago
Britain's Prince Harry to publish 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir
July 19 (UPI) -- Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will publish an "intimate and heartfelt memoir" about his life and lessons learned as a member of the British royal family, his publisher announced Monday.
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
World News // 17 hours ago
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
July 19 (UPI) -- U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed entry into Canada for non-essential travel beginning next month, Canadian health officials announced Monday.
Tel Aviv housing more expensive than most European cities
World News // 20 hours ago
Tel Aviv housing more expensive than most European cities
July 19 (UPI) -- Housing in Tel Aviv, Israel, is more expensive than all but one European city, a recent property survey found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/