India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds

Homeless and migrant laborers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown queue up to receive free cooked food distributed by Sikh volunteers in New Delhi, India, on May 18, 2021. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
People affected by the COVID-19 lockdown wait for food. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
A volunteer distributes food in New Delhi. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
A child prepares to eat. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
People wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses at one of the largest vaccination sites at Radhaswami Satsang, in New Delhi, India, on May 4. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
People over 18 years of age fulfill formalities to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
COVID-19 patients receive oxygen at a care center, converted from a sports complex, in New Delhi, India, on May 4. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
More than 20 million Indians have been infected with the coronavirus as it continues to spread with 3,500 deaths in 24 hours. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
Family members mourn the death of a COVID-19 patient at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
Family members of COVID-19 patients wait outside an oxygen-filling center on May 3 to refill their empty cylinders as demand rises. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
Oxygen has run short in India. The United States has promised to send supplies. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
A relative of a COVID-19 patient reacts as her family member receives free oxygen in New Delhi. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
A COVID-19 patient receives free oxygen, provided by a Gurudwara, a Sikh temple, in Ghaziabad, India, on May 1. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
Volunteers set up an temporary COVID-19 care center of 320 beds with oxygen support at the temple. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
"Healthcare infrastructure cannot expand indefinitely, oxygen supplies have been ramped up but still there is shortage given the caseload. It's clear that we have to decrease the cases. It is a human-to-human spread. For at least two weeks, if we are able to stop that, we will decrease the case load. That will help decrease mortality, give some relief to health infrastructure and cut the cycle of transmission," a member of the nation's coronavirus task force said in a report by the Indian Express. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
Tankers with medical oxygen gas for COVID-19 patients travel the highway in Ghaziabad, India. There is a shortage of oxygen in many parts of the country. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a school in New Delhi on Monday. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
Young beneficiaries show their documents before getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
A young beneficiary gets her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
COVID-19 patients receive free oxygen. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
India became the first country in the world to pass 400,000 daily cases on May 1 with 401,993 and it dropped to 392,488 Sunday. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
Family members load body of a woman into an ambulance. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo
Workers and family members bring bodies for cremation near multiple funeral pyres of victims of COVID-19 to an area that has been converted for mass cremations in New Delhi. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo