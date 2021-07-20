Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 20, 2021 / 9:21 AM

IEA report: Global carbon emissions on pace to reach record high in 2023

By
Under governments’ current recovery spending plans, global carbon dioxide emissions are set to climb to record levels in 2023 and continue rising in the following years, the IEA said Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
"Under governments’ current recovery spending plans, global carbon dioxide emissions are set to climb to record levels in 2023 and continue rising in the following years," the IEA said Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Global carbon emissions are on track to reach an all-time high by 2023 -- while only a fraction of emergency coronavirus funding is being directed at clean energy transitions, according to a report Tuesday by the International Energy Agency.

The IEA report says of about $16 trillion that's been mobilized by governments worldwide for stability throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, most has focused on emergency fiscal relief for households and businesses.

Advertisement

"Governments worldwide are deploying an unprecedented amount of fiscal support aimed at stabilizing and rebuilding their economies, but only about 2% of this spending has been allocated to clean energy measures," the IEA said in a statement.

"Under governments' current recovery spending plans, global carbon dioxide emissions are set to climb to record levels in 2023 and continue rising in the following years.

RELATED Germany, Ireland more open than U.S. to renewable energy close to homes

"This would leave the world far from the pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050 that the IEA set out in its recent Global Roadmap to Net Zero."

"Since the COVID-19 crisis erupted, many governments may have talked about the importance of building back better for a cleaner future, but many of them are yet to put their money where their mouth is," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol also said in a statement.

Advertisement

The IEA report says governments plan to increase public and private spending on clean energy by $350 billion, which is 35% below the $1 trillion level the agency says is needed, according to its Sustainable Recovery Plan.

RELATED North Korea uranium enrichment continued at Yongbyon with expansion, analyst says

"Despite increased climate ambitions, the amount of economic recovery funds being spent on clean energy is just a small sliver of the total," Birol added. "Governments need to increase spending and policy action rapidly to meet the commitments they made in Paris in 2015."

Birol said advanced economies need to do more to fund clean energy initiatives in the developed world.

"Not only is clean energy investment still far from what's needed to put the world on a path to reaching net-zero emissions by mid-century, but it's also not even enough to prevent global emissions from surging to a new record," Birol noted.

RELATED Biden administration seeks to reverse Trump rule on showerheads

Tuesday's report came ahead of the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Environmental, Climate and Energy in Naples, Italy, on Thursday and Friday. The IEA said its report will help global leaders assess progress of climate policies worldwide.

Latest Headlines

Report: U.S. mum on Mexico's public overtures to North Korea
World News // 2 minutes ago
Report: U.S. mum on Mexico's public overtures to North Korea
July 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. official said they had no comment after Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico is seeking to "reopen" its relationship with North Korea.
Muslims worldwide celebrate start of 'Festival of Sacrifice'
World News // 1 hour ago
Muslims worldwide celebrate start of 'Festival of Sacrifice'
July 20 (UPI) -- Millions of Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, a religious festival at the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in Israeli occupied territories
World News // 6 hours ago
Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in Israeli occupied territories
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's has announced that it will no longer sell products in Israeli occupied territories, saying "it is inconsistent with our values."
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
World News // 10 hours ago
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
July 19 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday it fired artillery shells at Lebanon in retaliation for rockets launched toward Israel from the neighboring Middle Eastern country.
Britain's Prince Harry to publish 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir
World News // 14 hours ago
Britain's Prince Harry to publish 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir
July 19 (UPI) -- Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will publish an "intimate and heartfelt memoir" about his life and lessons learned as a member of the British royal family, his publisher announced Monday.
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
World News // 15 hours ago
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
July 19 (UPI) -- U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed entry into Canada for non-essential travel beginning next month, Canadian health officials announced Monday.
Tel Aviv housing more expensive than most European cities
World News // 18 hours ago
Tel Aviv housing more expensive than most European cities
July 19 (UPI) -- Housing in Tel Aviv, Israel, is more expensive than all but one European city, a recent property survey found.
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
July 19 (UPI) -- A South Korean decision to create a separate food program for its athletes during the Tokyo Olympics is causing controversy.
Haiti acting PM Claude Joseph to step down
World News // 19 hours ago
Haiti acting PM Claude Joseph to step down
July 19 (UPI) -- Haiti's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said Monday he will vacate the post so rival Ariel Henry, who was named to the post July 5 by assassinated president Jovenel Moise, can take over.
North Korea imports from China on the rise, Chinese data show
World News // 20 hours ago
North Korea imports from China on the rise, Chinese data show
July 19 (UPI) -- North Korea imported more than $10 million of goods in June, an increase from the previous month, according to data from the Chinese government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/