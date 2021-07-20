Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 20, 2021 / 1:36 PM

China's new maglev train can travel at 370 mph, engineers say

By
China operates a magnetically levitating, or maglev, train in Shanghai, and has plans to build a network with 620 miles of tracks, according to a press report Tuesday. File Photo by Qilai Shen/EPA
China operates a magnetically levitating, or maglev, train in Shanghai, and has plans to build a network with 620 miles of tracks, according to a press report Tuesday. File Photo by Qilai Shen/EPA

July 20 (UPI) -- China unveiled a new maglev train that it said can travel as fast as 373 mph, which would make it the fastest land-based transportation vehicle in the world, according to multiple press reports.

China Railway Rolling Stock Corp. said Tuesday that China soon would become a "transport superpower" with the new train that floats above tracks through the use of electromagnetic force, the South China Morning Post reported.

Advertisement

The firm began work on the project in 2016 jointly with 30 companies, research universities and other institutes, according to HK01 on Tuesday.

The train was built in the city of Qingdao, on China's eastern coast. Chief engineer Liang Jianying had said earlier this year that the train would be available to the public in five to 10 years, according to the Post.

RELATED China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania

China last year revealed ambitious new plans to launch more maglev routes. In July 2020, the government said it planned to build a network with as many as nine maglev lines that include 620 miles of tracks, the report said.

China's maglev trains are currently limited to short distances. A line in Shanghai operates between an airport and city center.

Advertisement

Other high-speed trains have begun operation this year.

RELATED Britain supports U.S. plan for deep space radar station

Trains that operate at a maximum speed of 217 mph in Tibet went into service June 25. The 250-mile network, which connects the Tibetan capital Lhasa to the city of Nyingchi, took six years to complete and cost $5.6 billion, according to CNN.

Maglev projects are costlier than other technologies.

Information Technology and Innovation Foundation in Washington said maglev trains in China cost 1 1/2 times more than conventional high-speed trains, according to the Post.

RELATED Chinese EV company Xpeng undercuts Telsa's price for sedan

"There are many technological issues to overcome to develop and deploy high-speed maglev trains as part of an integrated transport system," the foundation said in April.

It added: "There is also the overarching question as to whether there is an ideal distance and market that can leverage maglev's higher speeds at an affordable price.

At the moment, China's government is betting that it can do both as it throws significant financial resources and policy support behind its firms to make maglev trains happen."

Latest Headlines

Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
World News // 1 hour ago
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
July 20 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed a new tactical single-engine Sukhoi during a visit to the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky in the Moscow region Tuesday.
North Korea highlights 'deepening friendship' with Russia on anniversary
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea highlights 'deepening friendship' with Russia on anniversary
July 20 (UPI) -- North Korea said Pyongyang's friendship with Moscow "ensured regional peace and security" in a statement commemorating a joint Russia-North Korea declaration signed more than two decades ago.
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
World News // 3 hours ago
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
July 20 (UPI) -- A comprehensive study of the COVID-19 outbreak in India indicates that there may be millions more dead of the disease in the country than government figures show, experts said Tuesday.
China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania
World News // 3 hours ago
China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania
July 20 (UPI) -- China issued a warning after Taiwan disclosed plans to open a new mission in Lithuania that will use the island's name.
Peru declares Pedro Castillo president after weeks of electoral dispute
World News // 4 hours ago
Peru declares Pedro Castillo president after weeks of electoral dispute
July 20 (UPI) -- Pedro Castillo, a former schoolteacher and union leader, has been declared president-elect of Peru after weeks of ballot counting in a close runoff election.
Report: U.S. mum on Mexico's public overtures to North Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
Report: U.S. mum on Mexico's public overtures to North Korea
July 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. official said they had no comment after Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico is seeking to "reopen" its relationship with North Korea.
IEA report: Global carbon emissions on pace to reach record high in 2023
World News // 5 hours ago
IEA report: Global carbon emissions on pace to reach record high in 2023
July 20 (UPI) -- Global carbon emissions are on track to reach an all-time high by 2023 while only a fraction of emergency coronavirus funding is being directed at clean energy transitions, according to a report Tuesday by the IEA.
Muslims worldwide celebrate start of 'Festival of Sacrifice'
World News // 6 hours ago
Muslims worldwide celebrate start of 'Festival of Sacrifice'
July 20 (UPI) -- Millions of Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, a religious festival at the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in Israeli occupied territories
World News // 11 hours ago
Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in Israeli occupied territories
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's has announced that it will no longer sell products in Israeli occupied territories, saying "it is inconsistent with our values."
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
July 19 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday it fired artillery shells at Lebanon in retaliation for rockets launched toward Israel from the neighboring Middle Eastern country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/