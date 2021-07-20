Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow

South Korea, Britain and China are some of the countries that have F-35-type fighters under development. Photo by Yonhap News/EPA-EFE

Russia's Checkmate aircraft is believed to have the capability to fly supersonically and under radar visibility. File Photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney/U.S. Air Force/UPI

Russia's new Checkmate aircraft is believed to be in the F-35 Class, which is led by the United States. File Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Leilani Cervantes/UPI

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally visited the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon to review the new Checkmate fighter on Tuesday. File photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

A prototype of Russia's new fifth-generation light multipurpose single-engine fighter Checkmate is on display during the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow on Tuesday. Photo by Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/EPA-EFE

July 20 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed a new tactical single-engine Sukhoi during a visit to the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky in the Moscow region Tuesday.

Rumors about the plane started in May when a source told the state-run news agency TASS that the new airplane would be able to fly supersonically with low radar visibility. Russia's United Aircraft Corporation unveiled the aircraft at the airshow with Putin on hand.

United Aircraft Corporation's head Yuri Slyusar talked to Putin about the plane's combat capabilities along with its low operation cost.

Images of the fighter, called Checkmate, appeared on social media in the days leading up to its unveiling near Moscow, appearing to be in the F-35 class.

Britain, Japan, South Korea, Turkey and China all have similar F-35 styled fighters under development.